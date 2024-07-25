Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones glad to have paternity case resolved

Owner Jerry Jones initially expected to be delayed in arriving to Dallas Cowboys training camp because of a sensitive paternity trial in Texarkana.

The trial was expected to last a week, but abruptly ended on the second day when Jones came to a resolution with a mother and daughter over a breach of contract of a settlement the mother had reached in 1998 regarding paternity.

The trial’s early finish allowed Jones to travel to California for training camp and conduct his annual camp-opening press conference on Thursday. The press conference had initially been moved from Wednesday to Saturday.

“We got it resolved like I wanted,” Jones in his first words to the media since the case ended. “It was unfortunate, but it is resolved. It was, of course, very sensitive with my family and very sensitive with the unique publicity that’s involved with the Cowboys. But it was resolved satisfactorily for all concerned. I won’t be commenting any more about it. But I’m certainly where I want to be.”

Alexandra Davis, 27, and her mother, Cynthia Davis, had been barred from “suing or supporting any suit” to establish paternity and to keep the terms of the settlement confidential.

Judge Robert W. Schroeder III announced shortly after lunch Tuesday that the case — along with all other cases tied to it — had been dropped with the resolution that the contract at the center of it would continue to be enforced.

According to court records, Jones had already paid more than $3 million to Davis since childhood.

Jones, 81, had brought the countersuit after a judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought by the younger Davis.

Per court records, Alexandra Davis had asked Jones for an additional $20 million.

The resolution came one day after Cynthia Davis had an emotional turn at the stand on the opening day. She sobbed while recounting the times that her daughter begged “her entire life” to meet with Jones “for 15 minutes.”

The judge called for a brief recess, the jury was ushered out, and Cynthia Davis and Jones shared a long embrace. Jones and Cynthia Davis both said they’re pleased with the terms

Jones was asked about the hug on Thursday.

“I regret that we were in court,” Jones said. “Like I said, we’ve had this agreement for 30 years. “They’re really good people, by the way, good people.. Certainly have disagreement about one issue for sure.

But they’re good people. Frankly, I’m just glad ... I was able to do what I was able to do. We’re both fortunate.”