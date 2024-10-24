Dallas-Fort Worth suburb seeks ‘Texas Town of Patriots’ designation from Legislature

Trophy Club fire and police departments held their annual Patriot Day observance in this file photo.

When people drive in to Trophy Club along Texas 114, the American flag is prominently displayed.

All of the parks have patriotic themes, and the town takes part in celebrations honoring the military and first responders.

Now, officials say it’s time for the Denton County community to be recognized by the state of Texas.

During its Oct. 14 meeting, the town council adopted a resolution that will be introduced during the next legislative session to designate Trophy Club as “A Texas Town of Patriots.” The Legislature’s next session begins in January.

Mayor Jeannette Tiffany, who helped lead the effort, said during the Oct. 14 council meeting that the “infusion over time of patriotism in Trophy Club has persisted.”

The resolution pays homage to everyone who has championed patriotism in Trophy Club, she said.

State Sen. Tan Parker of Flower Mound and Rep. Ben Bumgarner of Flower Mound will introduce the legislation, which also must be signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Trophy Club, which began as a golf retreat for executives and retirees, was incorporated in 1985. The town has grown to 14,000.

Beginning in the 1970s , families gathered near Texas 114 and Trophy Club Drive for July 4 celebrations and parades that still continue, Tiffany said.

During the council meeting, Kalon Melton, deputy chief of staff for Bumgarner, said if the resolution is approved, Trophy Club can use “Texas Town of Patriots” in marketing and city logos, and it would not conflict with Killeen, which has the slogan of the “Most Patriotic City in Texas.”