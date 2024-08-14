Dallas, Richardson police urge caution with reports of attempted kidnapping, stalking

Police are investigating reports of children being targeted; an attempted kidnapping in north Dallas and a stalker following a student in Richardson,, according to authorities and media reports.

At around 2:40 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping in the 16900 block of Old Pond Drive in far north Dallas.

A group of children were outside when they were approached by a young Hispanic man in a white SUV, who asked one of the children to look at something in the back of his vehicle, according to police.

The child ran, with witnesses reporting the suspect chased the child a short distance, police said.

The suspect then left the location, according to police.

Police are looking for the white SUV, a Toyota 4Runner with the Texas license plate number THS9209.

Dallas police are also looking for another possibly-involved vehicle, a dark-colored Chevy pick-up truck.

About 1.5 miles from where the Dallas incident occurred, Richardson police were investigating the apparent stalking of a student, KDFW-TV reported.

A Richardson resident’s surveillance video captured a man in a vehicle following a J.J. Pearce High School student as she was walking to the campus Monday morning.

Richardson police are investigating a man who they say was following a student as she was walking to J.J. Pearce High School Monday morning. The man was seen in a Toyota Corolla.

After the man was seen driving back and forth several times, the student noticed she was being followed and hid behind a car at the residence and rang the doorbell for help, according to KDFW.

Police have been actively patrolling the neighborhood, Richardson authorities told KDFW.

Richardson ISD said district and security staff will have an increased presence in the Pearce High School area Tuesday and the next several days, according to KDFW’s report.

Authorities identified the suspect vehicle as a 2014-2016 Toyota Corrola.

The reports of attempted kidnapping and stalking were separate incidents, according to KDFW.

Both are ongoing investigations and anyone with information in either case is asked to contact police.