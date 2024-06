Zookeepers in Dallas, Texas, recently welcomed two newborn armadillo pups, footage shared on June 11 shows.

The Dallas Zoo published this footage showing six-banded armadillo Jolene and her two pups.

According to the zoo, Jolene gave birth on April 20. The babies marked the first successful armadillo birth at the facility, the zoo said.

The zoo said, “The best things come in small, armored packages.” Credit: Dallas Zoo via Storyful