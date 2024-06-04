Dalston Yard to launch in east London in July

East London is set to welcome a new venue offering food and drink, culture and wellbeing on one 27,000 sq ft site. Billed as “Carousel meets the Barbican,” Dalston Yard, which launches on July 19, will combine art, music and wellbeing alongside food and drink from some of the capital’s top operators.

Ten different kitchens will include permanent restaurants such as The Butcher of Dalston, an international chop house from Acme Fire Cult’s Andrew Clarke, and Brothers and Sisters, an African take on a classic diner offering diasporic dishes from across the continent and the Caribbean. Summer residencies will include Filipino barbecue from chef Budgie Montoya and a French-meets-Asian bistro from food writer Gizzi Erskine. A summer cooking club will teach local teens cooking skills and nutrition.

On the drinking front, seven bars and a bottle shop will offer wines, cocktails and craft beers curated by award-winning mixologist Rich Woods.

Cultural offerings, meanwhile, will extend to film screenings, expert talks and wellbeing sessions. Each weekend will feature live music from the likes of Phonica Records, No Signal and Eastern Margins, while exhibitions and events will be held in Amphi, a new commercial art gallery and dining space.

Dalston Yard is the brainchild of Dominic Cools-Lartigue, who has secured more than £1m in funding for the venue from private investors. Cools-Lartigue has form in incubating new brands: in 2012 the entrepreneur founded Street Feast, which acted as a springboard for Smokestak, Bleecker Burger, Bao and Pizza Pilgrims.

The new venture is designed to tap into the post-lockdown trend of third spaces for remote workers keen to escape their homes, with a co-working library and lounge due to open in the autumn.

Commenting on the launch, Cools-Lartigue said: “Dalston Yard is designed to be a home for creators that represent the breadth of London’s cultural excellence. With Street Feast, I wanted to create a viable alternative to going to a pub or a restaurant. Now with the proliferation of food halls, I’m keen to move things on again and create a dynamic new cultural hospitality space that speaks to and reflects our communities, interests and values.”

Dalston Yard will launch on July 19 at Hartwell Street, E8 3DU, dalstonyard.com

@mrbenmccormack