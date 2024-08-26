A dam collapses in eastern Sudan after heavy rainfall. Local media report dozens missing

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's health ministry says a dam has collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the eastern Red Sea state. Local media said dozens of people are missing.

In a statement late Sunday, the ministry said that the Arbaat dam had collapsed and that resources had been deployed to the area to help the people who had been stranded.

The statement said at least four people had died in the floodwaters from the dam collapse, but did not give an estimate of how many were missing. However, a local official told the Sudanese news site Al-Tagheer that he believed there to be at least 60 dead and many more missing. Amr Eissa Taher, the head irrigation official for the Red Sea state, said the damage was extensive.

The Associated Press

