Dam failure in western Illinois ‘imminent’, prompting evacuations

Residents living inside the gray box are being asked to evacuate in advance of the Nashville, Illinois reservoir dam’s “imminent" failure (Washington County Emergency Management Agency)

The dam at the Nashville City Reservoir in Nashville, Illinois, is in "imminent" danger of failure, according to the Washington County Emergency Management Agency.

The agency has asked residents living near the dam to evacuate the area. City officials published a map showing which areas were most likely to be affected once the dam breaks, and has asked all within that area to move to safety.

A secondary dam has also been overtaken by flood water, according to the agency.

“Washington County is experiencing an emergency flood situation,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “Stay at home unless evacuations are needed. Do NOT attempt travel. Many roads are underwater with another 2-4 inches of rain possible. Crossing flooded areas may result in permanent injury or death.”