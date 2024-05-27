Damage Reported After Huge Tornado Hits Southern Illinois

Storyful

Cleanup and recovery efforts were underway in southern Illinois on Monday, May 27, following a tornado the day before, local media reported.

Footage recorded by Amy Leeann Miller shows the huge tornado from her home in Goreville, near Lake of Egypt, on Sunday evening.

“There is quite a bit of damage to the area near the lake, but our property did not have any damage other than flipped-over patio furniture,” Miller told Storyful.

On Sunday night, the National Weather Service (NWS) said a survey team would be headed to Goreville and Lake of Egypt. Credit: Amy Leeann Miller via Storyful

