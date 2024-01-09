Damage reported as strong winds gust in WNY
Strong wind is whipping through Western New York causing damage and power outages.
Strong wind is whipping through Western New York causing damage and power outages.
The intruder was found in an “unusual” spot in Australia, wildlife officials said.
A major winter storm is expected to pass through parts of Ontario, bringing heavy snowfall and a risk of freezing rain. Environment Canada says snow associated with a "major" winter storm is forecast to arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday morning, as it placed parts of central and eastern Ontario under a storm watch. The heaviest snow is predicted for central Ontario, including Sault Ste. Marie and Greater Sudbury, where Environment Canada is calling for between 15 and 30 centimetres star
Nearly 70 million people across the Gulf Coast and Southeast are at risk for severe weather, including tornadoes, damaging wind and flooding rain on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Confidence is steadily increasing for Ontario's first major storm of 2024. Plan for travel impacts Tuesday and Wednesday
The weather forecast for two games this weekend is a key factor.
Environmental activists who have declared war on “gas guzzler” cars have vandalised an electric-powered vehicle.
STORY: Perez added that the Ribeira town hall would not be able to deal with the crisis alone and asked for national help. The incident triggered environmental concerns and a political blame game.The pellets, which are used to produce everyday items from water bottles to shopping bags and are known to add to the problem of plastic making its way into the world's oceans and rivers, came from at least one container that fell from the Toconao - a Liberia-registered vessel chartered by shipping giant Maersk off the coast of neighbouring Portugal last month, the pellets' manufacturer Bedeko Europe said in a statement.Deputy Prime Minister Maria Jesus Montero told state broadcaster TVE the government was worried of possibly "serious repercussions" but did not yet know the exact impact and whether it would affect fishing.An estimated 10 trillion plastic pellets contaminate marine ecosystems every year, a 2020 report by the Pew Charitable Trusts found.
A significant storm is forecast to continue to move across Vancouver Island through Tuesday. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
As the winter rolls on in Dawson City, Yukon, one West Dawson resident is starting to lose hope that the town's annual ice bridge will come to fruition.Especially since this time last year the ice bridge was already open to light traffic."We all know that it's a risk we take of not being able to cross," said Sebastien Weisser when talking about the seasonal challenges that come with living in West Dawson.Weisser does cross the river but uses a trail currently being used as the main route from We
A drastic change is coming in Western Canada, with significantly colder air moving in from the Arctic this week, but not before a bout of heavy snow blankets the Prairies
A strong low developing for Monday will bring a low-elevation snow threat to parts of B.C., among other wintry woes
Hawaii is not tolerant when it comes to snakes being brought to the islands, and the recent discovery (and prompt killing) of a gopher snake is a case in point.
VANCOUVER — Most of southern British Columbia is under a series of snowfall warnings as drivers are being advised to stay off many of the province's major highways. Forecasters say up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate in areas including the Okanagan, Whistler, East Fraser Valley and West Kootenay areas. Environment Canada says a frontal system is bringing the Interior its first taste of winter of 2024. That will be followed by a slow-moving low-pressure system that will linger
The federal government announced a framework to cap emissions from the oil and gas industry at the end of the year, a long awaited victory for environmental organizations across the country. But while the promised regulations are a positive step to regulate the country’s largest polluting industry, advocates are warning that several loopholes could hinder progress on reducing emissions. The proposed regulatory framework, which was introduced in the middle of COP28 in Dubai, includes a cap for 20
The Weather Network's Mia Gordon has more from southern British Columbia.
Ontario's first major winter storm of the season is upon us, likely to have significant ramifications for travellers. With heavy snow, rain and even freezing rain on the table, treacherous road conditions can be expected in many locales
Powerful winds intensify across southern B.C. Tuesday, as heavy snow makes for treacherous travel across the highway passes
On safari in Namibia’s Etosha National Park, our reporter is left awestruck by a creature she had long wished to meet.
The bottled water industry has pushed back against recent findings from Columbia University that its product contains hundreds of thousands of potentially dangerous “nanoplastics” — plastic particles small enough to get into human cells. In a statement to The Hill, an industry trade association urged people to keep calm (and keep drinking bottled water) while scientists develop a more…
Researchers discovered the “beautiful” animal after hearing a “soft chirp-like” sound coming from the plants.