Damage after tornado rips through Wellington
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
Jared Moskowitz slammed the Georgia Republican for her “very dangerous” misinformation.
Flooded streets, bashed-in buildings, ripped roofs.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton plowed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, bringing misery to a coast still ravaged by Helene, pounding cities with winds of over 100 mph (160 kph) after producing a barrage of tornadoes, but sparing Tampa a direct hit.
Here’s the latest on Category 4 Hurricane Milton
Tropical systems aren’t just a hazard along the coast
As Floridians make plans to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton, they’re facing clogged highways, gas shortages and empty grocery shelves.
Debi and Trevor Jones of Clearwater prepared their boat in Treasure Island, Florida as Hurricane Milton remained a ferocious storm that could land a once-in-a-century direct hit on the populous Tampa Bay region. (AP video: Mike Stewart)
Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida's west coast late Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane, bringing widespread impacts to the state.
The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell looks at Ontario's Thanksgiving weekend outlook.
The power of surge: ‘It will destroy you. It will break the piles, the columns that the house was built on.’
Sometimes, a split-second decision is necessary. Here are tips to give your animals their best chance when evacuating or riding out Hurricane Milton.
Hurricane Milton, expected to make landfall Wednesday night, is expected to be the costliest disaster in Florida's history
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A severe solar storm is headed to Earth that could stress power grids even more as the U.S. deals with major back-to-back hurricanes, space weather forecasters said Wednesday.
Here’s the latest on Category 1 Hurricane Leslie
Humans can't control the weather, but there are things we can do to prepare for major hurricanes.
The "reverse" storm surge phenomenon is truly one of the strangest results of a hurricane.
Described as being worse than the most gut-wrenching turbulence you've ever experienced, the crew on the Hurricane Hunter aircraft gave a glimpse of their flight as they gathered crucial data inside Hurricane Milton.
