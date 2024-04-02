Damaged Vehicle With World Central Kitchen Logo Seen Following Deadly Strike

An Israeli strike late on Monday, April 1, killed seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers as they were traveling along a road in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, according to the organization.

Video from Sawa News Agency shows a large hole in the roof of a vehicle marked with the WCK logo.

“The WCK team was traveling in a deconflicted zone in two armored cars branded with the WCK logo and a soft skin vehicle. Despite coordinating movements with the IDF, the convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on the maritime route,” WCK said in a statement.

Security sources said the convoy was struck three times, Haaretz reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strike, which he described as “unintentional,” was being investigated. Credit: Sawa News Agency via Storyful