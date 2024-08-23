Damaging wind, large hail risk with severe storms in Alta., Sask.

A risk for severe weather will make a resurgence across parts of the Prairies on Friday.

This renewed round of storms arrives not long after parts of Saskatchewan saw crop damage from golf ball size hail on Wednesday.

Keep an eye on the radar through the evening and overnight hours, and stay alert for watches and warnings issued throughout Alberta and Saskatchewan.

DON’T MISS: How severe weather alerts are issued, and potentially save lives

Friday storm risk Prairies

Forecasters are watching a warm front push into southern portions of Alberta and Saskatchewan to end the week.

Warm air and a push of moisture will fuel a risk for thunderstorms across the region beginning Friday evening.

The front will trail into Saskatchewan into the overnight hours, potentially allowing strong to severe nocturnal thunderstorms to persist over the province into very early Saturday morning.

Friday night storm risk Prairies

Large hail will be the greatest risk with the strongest storms that bubble up Friday evening and overnight into early Saturday.

Folks will also have to remain on the lookout for strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h, as well as heavy rainfall.

Header image submitted by Cindy Cairns in Maryfield, Sask.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on your forecast across the Prairies.

WATCH: Nickel, golf ball, baseball; what these hail sizes mean for damage

Click here to view the video