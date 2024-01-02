Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest one year ago leads to spike in CPR training
Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest one year ago leads to spike in CPR training
Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest one year ago leads to spike in CPR training
Fans are calling out the Texas senator for jinxing a team. Again.
ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington's 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Fraser Minten was heartbroken. Owen Beck's head was still spinning. Oliver Bonk had to be consoled. Canada fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to tie its quarterfinal with Czechia at the world junior hockey championship Tuesday. With thousands of red-clad fans — some dressed in costumes, others sporting inflatable suits — urging them on inside Scandinavium arena, the Canadians seemed destined to push through. It was only a matter of time. Overtime loomed. One stunning mome
The future of Texas QB Quinn Ewers is in question following its semifinal loss to Washington in the Sugar Bowl. | Opinion
World No 1 Novak Djokovic has stunned a Chinese reporter by responding to her in her own language.
The referees everyone hated in Week 17 are back on national TV for Week 18.
Cooper and Andy Cohen break out the booze after CNN lifts its New Year's Eve alcohol ban.
Three Michigan players said they knew what play Alabama would run with the Rose Bowl on the line. The Wolverines were ready to stuff Jalen Milroe.
Oddsmakers are favoring Conor McGregor to return to the win column in his comeback.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Alan Letang was on the edge of his seat as an assistant coach in the press box. The final of last year's world junior hockey championship saw Canada lead underdog Czechia 2-0 midway through the third period in Halifax before a pair of goals stunned the hosts. The Canadians reset, kept their nerve and scored in overtime to secure a second straight gold medal. Now in the top job, Letang knows just how close that team came to settling for silver. "We remember the good side," Ca
TORONTO — RJ Barrett woke up in an Indianapolis hotel room, ready to play the Pacers with the New York Knicks. But when he checked his phone he thought he was still dreaming because he'd been traded to his hometown Toronto Raptors. "My initial reaction was like, 'what's going on?' I just woke up to it," said a smiling Barrett. "I was immediately happy. "I grew up a Raptors fan all my life. So to come here and put this jersey on, it's going to be great." Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., and guard
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
OTTAWA — After 100 days at the helm of the Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer believes he has set the pieces in place for a solid foundation. On Sunday afternoon the Senators announced Steve Staios would take the general manager role on a permanent basis and take over the role of president of hockey operations, appointed Dave Poulin to the role of senior vice-president, hockey operations and promoted Ryan Bowness to associate general manager. “This move is consistent with the vision of havin
The NFL Week 18 schedule has been set, as the league revealed game times for the final Saturday and Sunday of the 2023 regular season.
TORONTO — The Professional Women's Hockey League rule book released hours before its first game Monday features a short-handed goal ending a power-play for the opposing team. The six-team PWHL, which opened with Toronto hosting New York, modelled its rule book on the NHL's and the International Ice Hockey Federation's. But the women's league adopted a unique rule interpretation after experimenting with it during December's pre-season evaluation camp in Utica, N.Y. If a team serving a minor penal
NFL Week 17 provided several teams the opportunity to solidify their playoff standing, but not everyone took advantage.
Coach Darvin Ham announces a new lineup with Rui Hachimura as the fifth starter, but he's injured early during a lopsided loss in New Orleans.
Michigan safety Jesse Madden reminisces about what it's been like to play football while being related to coaching and broadcasting legend John Madden.
Coaches at the eastern Ontario ski club where Riley Cotter learned to race typically discourage photos during practice because it can distract from training, past club president Brian Ivay says.But last Wednesday at the Calabogie Ski Racing Club was an exception.Ivay made some members of the club's U18 group — including Cotter, who would have turned 18 in March — pose for a photo on the slopes that afternoon.The photo captured the young athlete in his element, among friends. It's also one of the
While the decision to return the ball from the end zone was questionable, it didn’t end up costing the Chiefs.