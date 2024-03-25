Dame Deborah James would be 'so proud' of Kate's 'bravery' opening up about cancer, parents say

The parents of Dame Deborah James’s have praised the Princess of Wales for her “bravery” and said their late daughter would be “so proud” of her courage to speak publicly about her cancer battle.

Kate told the world on Friday evening that tests performed after an operation in January found cancer and that the 42-year-old is now undergoing treatment.

The mother-of-three’s health has been the subject of intense public speculation and her continued absence has provoked conspiracy theories as to the nature of her illness.

Heather, 66, and Alistair James, 68, said Kate’s bravery “will save lives” by encouraging people with potential symptoms to seek medical help.

By the time their daughter Dame Deborah died aged 40 in June 2022, she had raised millions of pounds for Cancer Research UK and was credited with raising awareness of bowel cancer by the NHS.

The pair told the Sun: “Kate, William and their family are in our thoughts, and we send all our love from our family to theirs.

“Deborah would be so proud. The Princess of Wales has shown incredible courage in speaking out so publicly about her treatment.

“It takes huge bravery to do so, but her bravery will help millions of cancer patients and their families face this horrible disease.

“What’s more, in being so open and honest, Kate will undoubtedly encourage many more people who are living with potential symptoms of cancer, to seek medical help. In doing so, she will save lives.”

(Deborah James)

The parents added that if their daughter was still alive she would tell Kate to “hold on to rebellious hope”.

They explained Deborah was a “firm believer in the power of hope” and that they had no doubt her positive mindset helped her keep going and “gave us five years of precious memories together”.

In an emotional video statement released by Kensington Palace, the Princess of Wales spoke about the “huge shock” and how her family have experienced an “incredibly tough couple of months”.

But she said: "I am well and getting stronger every day."

She said she was thinking of all those who have been affected by cancer, saying: "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

The presence of cancer was discovered after she underwent major abdominal surgery in January.

The surgery was successful and it was thought at the time her condition was non-cancerous.

However, post-operative tests subsequently found that cancer had been present.

Neither Kensington Palace nor Kate has confirmed the type of cancer that was discovered.

She began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February and is understood to be on a recovery pathway.