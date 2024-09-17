Dame Elizabeth Esteve-Coll, director of the V&A who divided critics with her ‘rebranding’ exercise

Elizabeth Esteve-Coll as director of the V&A Museum: her private warmth and generosity won the loyalty of a wide circle - colaimages/Alamy

Dame Elizabeth Esteve-Coll, who has died aged 85, was a brave and far-sighted director of the Victoria and Albert Museum from 1987 to 1995 – a polarising period which she looked back on as “the Troubles” and for which she paid a heavy personal price.

She followed Sir Roy Strong, who had been forced to resign, despite ground-breaking exhibitions on the plight of country houses, and impeccable credentials as a democratising former director of the National Portrait Gallery. On top of deterioration to the South Kensington building and its finances, a National Audit Office report had singled out the V&A – together with the British Museum – for failure in a duty to conserve and care for its vast reserves of precious historical objects.

Steadying the ship required Elizabeth Esteve-Coll to make a number of unpopular decisions from the start. In 1988 she hinted at a wholesale “rebranding” of the museum when she hired Saatchi & Saatchi to produce a soon-notorious advertising campaign. Posters plugging “an ace caff with a rather nice museum attached” were intended to draw in a younger and more urbane crowd of new visitors. Instead they were scorned by many in the art world as “crass”.

The mood only worsened when, in January 1989, Elizabeth Esteve-Coll announced a plan to cull the number of long-standing museum curators. The scheme elicited loud cries of protest from interested parties, many of whom feared a consequent loss of expertise. One of her predecessors, Sir John Pope-Hennessy, denounced her as a “vulgar populist”, while three of the V&A’s four unions called for her resignation.

From the campaign series ‘V&A - An ace caff with quite a nice museum attached’ produced by Saatchi & Saatchi, 1988 - Courtesy V&A

Yet Elizabeth Esteve-Coll held firm to her vow to get the world’s largest museum of decorative arts and design ‘into the nation’s bloodstream’ as a beloved treasure-house with something for everyone, creating a Department for Research and raising sponsorship for eight new galleries as part of that push towards modernisation. Under her tenure, many thought, the building became cleaner, better maintained and better signposted than it had been under Sir Roy.

By 1994 she could boast of a year-on-year rise in visitor numbers, drawn by eye-catching exhibitions which sometimes divided the critics but mostly delighted the public. One on the alternative dressing of subcultures (Streetstyle: From Sidewalk to Catwalk) was a prototype for the hugely successful fashion surveys of more recent decades.

Though her personal detractors remained unpersuaded even after her departure, Elizabeth Esteve-Coll’s commitment to the welfare of the museum was seldom in doubt. She endeavoured to prove herself through sheer hard work (14-hour days were routine) and by making occasional doughty appearances in the British press. “I am not as weak-kneed as I think people would like to hope”, she told The Sunday Times in 1989. Asked what her chosen epitaph would read, she replied: “She made it work.”

She certainly made it more popular, having inherited an annual audience numbered in hundreds of thousands. Although rising visitor numbers were suddenly halved after her tenure, when voluntary contributions at the door gave way to compulsory admission charges, they surged again with free entry to reach a pre-Covid record of 4.4 million in 2017/2018. A pioneering director of deep personal modesty may have felt herself finally vindicated.

With the outgoing director Sir Roy Strong in the Pirelli Garden at the V&A museum in London, July 1987 - Bryn Colton/Getty Images

She was born Elizabeth Anne Loosemore Kingdon on October 14 1938, a bookish only child who spent much of the wartime years living with grandparents near Whitby while her father served in the Army. Both parents were keen book-collectors, who encouraged the same interest in their daughter.

After the war the family moved to Darlington, Co Durham. There Elizabeth attended the local girls’ school and spent many of her weekends on visits to the area’s historic buildings, churches and museums. From the outset she had a passionate love of culture and travel, dogs and people.

Briefly embarked on a degree in Spanish and English at Trinity College Dublin, she ran away to sea, aged 19, after encountering the “warm brown eyes” of Catalan captain José Alexander Timothy Esteve-Coll (known by his English name of Alex). An exile from Franco’s Spain, 30 years her senior, Alex had served in the British Navy during the war then joined the mercantile marine.

The couple married in 1960 and Elizabeth Esteve-Coll revelled in sailing the world for a decade. The only woman aboard a series of cargo ships, she continued her studies by reading in English, French, Spanish and Italian and cultivating a love of Japanese culture. This was supplemented with carrier bags full of texts that she picked up every time they came into port. Books would cascade through her life.

Although never able to conquer the scourge of seasickness, and despite her fragile appearance and love for good clothes, she became a dab hand in the shipboard arts of maintenance: chipping, hammering and oxyacetylene welding.

With Alex nearing the naval retirement age, the couple returned to dry land in the 1970s. In 1976, through evening studies, Elizabeth Esteve-Coll took a First in history and history of art from Birkbeck College, London.

By the time of her husband’s death in 1980 she had an administrative role at Kingston College of Art, followed by a spell as librarian at the University of Surrey. Although these credentials led to her successful stint as head of the National Art Library at the V & A, they would spur attacks from those who judged her too much of an “outsider” – having failed to take the usual educational route via the Courtauld Institute of Art – to hold a senior position at the V & A.

With ‘The Three Graces’ in 1994 - UPP

In an era with few women in leading managerial roles, she was widely derided as another Iron Lady. Unlike Margaret Thatcher, however, her newspaper of choice remained The Guardian and she was sustained by broad reading, music, conversation and an ironic sense of humour.

Reappointed for a second five-year directorial term, Elizabeth Esteve-Coll resigned in 1995 after being offered the position of vice-chancellor of the University of East Anglia. That same year she was appointed DBE for services to the arts.

Already there may have been intimations of the ill-health which would force her early departure from the UEA post when, in 1997, she revealed a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. As travel continued between homes in Norfolk and France, her stoical stamina survived until the curtailing cruelties of lockdown. By that point she had served as Chancellor of the University of Lincoln (2001-2008) and helped to give away many millions in Wolfson Foundation funding.

Belying the apparent coolness of her public image, her private warmth and generosity and a certain nobility of bearing won the undying loyalty of a wide circle. Her book choice of T S Eliot on Desert Island Discs won over the author’s widow, Valerie.

And friendship with Lisa Sainsbury led to her giving long-standing guidance in Norwich to the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts and the Sainsbury Institute for the Study of Japanese Arts and Cultures. She received Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun for her cultural contribution in 2005.

Partnered in latter decades by her fellow academic Moya Willson, who survives her, Elizabeth Esteve-Coll never looked back in anger. Neither did she keep her thoughts wholly to herself. Candid memories were recorded for the British Library to be released following her death.

Dame Elizabeth Esteve-Coll, born October 14 1938, died September 16 2024