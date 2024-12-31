Dame Laura Kenny questions if Olympic training was factor in miscarriage

Dame Laura Kenny has asked whether Olympic training caused her to have a miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy in the space of three months.

The cyclist, Team GB’s most decorated female Olympian, called for more research into the links between elite sport and baby loss.

“I had a miscarriage followed by an ectopic [pregnancy] while still training. I was training hard and I’ve trained hard for a really long time. Is there something that we’re doing to our bodies that is putting it under such extreme pressure that it can’t function to conceive a child?” she said.

“I maximised everything. I would say I took it to the limit, definitely. If I wasn’t sick after a race I would be like, ‘Did I try hard enough?’

ADVERTISEMENT

“Did I just run it empty? Was my body just running on empty and then it just said, ‘Well, hang on, there’s just no way we can do this?’”

Laura Trott is Team GB’s most decorated female Olympian - Bryn Lennon

Dame Laura, 32, explored the subject as guest editor of Radio 4’s Today programme.

She and her husband, fellow cyclist Jason Kenny, had their first child, Albie in 2017. She gave birth to another son, Monty in 2021.

She told the programme: “Conceiving Monty was just hell. I’m not going to sit here and say it was anything other than that because it was horrendous. Having a miscarriage and an ectopic so close together was so hard to deal with. You get one heartbreaking outcome, having the miscarriage, and to then have an ectopic was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through because all of a sudden it wasn’t about looking after Albie any more, it was, ‘Am I going to survive this?’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling for more research into the effect of elite sport on women’s fertility, Dame Laura said: “I wanted to put it out there so that people think about it. Whether we’ve got the answers or not, I want the conversation to start because I don’t want anyone to go through what Jason and I went through, because it was horrible.”

The programme consulted Prof Geeta Nargund, a fertility consultant at St George’s Hospital in London. Prof Nargund said she saw no direct link between sport and an increased incidence of ectopic pregnancy. Regarding miscarriage, she said a Danish study of 92,000 women had suggested a link between “intense or high-impact exercise” and an increased risk of miscarriage.

“A lot more research needs to be done when it comes to sport, hormones and reproductive function,” Prof Nargund said.

Dame Laura retired earlier this year because she wanted to spend more time with her children.

Laura Kenny and her husband Jason have two children together - Martin Rickett

She said: “It was March that I retired, which lots of people thought was a bit nuts, being so close to the Olympics. But really it was the pressure of leaving the kids behind and the pressure of having to be reading for the Olympics. I just thought this is way too much.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I was giving [Monty] over to my mum and dad to look after, I was like, ‘Why am I doing this?’ I then started to feel a sense of jealousy that they were spending time with him and I wasn’t.

“The balance for me was just outweighed. I just thought, ‘I can’t do this, I don’t want to do this. I want to be with him.’”

For the programme, Dame Laura spoke to fellow Olympian Rebecca Adlington, who has experienced two miscarriages. The second, in 2023, was only discovered at the 20-week scan when no heartbeat was found. She and her husband, Andy Parsons, had been told that the baby was a girl and named her Harper.

Adlington said she did not link the losses to her swimming career, as a decade had passed since her retirement.

The 35-year-old has two children but is wary of trying to conceive again following the loss of Harper. “We would love to have a third child but I’m not ready yet, because if we get pregnant again I’d just be a nervous wreck for nine months,” she said.

“In a race, if you perform badly you analyse it and do it again. I can’t go through that. I don’t know how to move forward.”