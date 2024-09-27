Dame Maggie Smith dies aged 89

Dame Maggie Smith, who starred in Downton Abbey and Harry Potter, has died at the age of 89 - Laura Hynd/Camera Press

Dame Maggie Smith has died at the age of 89, her sons have said.

The actress starred in more than 60 films and television series over a career that spanned seven decades.

She was one of the few to have achieved the “triple crown” of acting – garnering the highest accolades for film, TV and stage performances.

Dame Maggie became an Oscar winner at 34 and is one of only five actresses to win an Academy Award in both lead and supporting categories.

In recent years, she played Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films and Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, in Downton Abbey, which earned her a Golden Globe and two consecutive Emmy awards.

In a statement issued via their publicist, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said: “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

“She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September.

“An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

In a tribute on X, formerly Twitter, Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, said: “Dame Maggie Smith introduced us to new worlds with the countless stories she acted over her long career.

“She was beloved by so many for her great talent, becoming a true national treasure whose work will be cherished for generations to come.

“Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones. May she rest in peace.”

Dame Maggie was nominated for six Oscars, winning Best Actress for her role in the 1969 film The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and Best Supporting Actress for the 1978 film California Suite.

Born in Ilford, Essex, on December 28, 1934, she was educated at Oxford High School for Girls and later the Oxford Playhouse School, first appearing on the stage at 18 in Twelfth Night.

She was later spotted by Laurence Olivier, who invited her to join the newly formed Royal National Theatre Company in London.

Dame Maggie as a young actress in 1969 - Hulton Archive

Her numerous awards also covered her performances in Tea With Mussolini, A Room With A View, A Private Function and The Lonely Passion Of Judith Hearne.

She starred alongside Dame Judi Dench in the 2004 film Ladies In Lavender, and on stage in the David Hare play The Breath Of Life.

One of her best-known roles was as a bag lady in The Lady In The Van, the 2015 adaptation of Alan Bennett’s memoirs.

Maggie Smith and Alex Jennings in a scene from The Lady In The Van - Corbis Historical/John Springer Collection

Discussing her later roles in film and television, Dame Maggie told ES Magazine: “I am deeply grateful for the work in (Harry) Potter and indeed Downton (Abbey) but it wasn’t what you’d call satisfying.

“I didn’t really feel I was acting in those things.”

Actor Hugh Bonneville, who played the son of Dame Maggie’s character in Downton Abbey, said in a statement: “Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent.

“She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances.

“My condolences to her boys and wider family.”

Dame Maggie remained among the Downton Abbey cast until the series came to an end in 2015, and reprised the role for two films in 2019 and 2022.

Throughout her celebrated career, she was also awarded five Baftas, three Golden Globes, five Screen Actors Guild Awards, two more Emmys and a Tony Award.

She was appointed a CBE in 1970 and was made a dame in the 1990 honours list for services to the performing arts.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer aged 73 but recovered following bouts of intensive chemotherapy over two years that she described as leaving her “so flattened” at the time.

She was halfway through her cancer treatment during filming of Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince and said the experience “knocks you sideways” but added it “very much” changed her.

Dame Maggie played professor Minerva McGonagall in Harry Potter

“I think it’s the age I was when it happened. It knocks you sideways,” she told The Times in 2009. “It takes you longer to recover, you are not so resilient. I am fearful of the amount of energy one needs to be in a film or a play.”

Last year, at 88 years old, she modelled in the advertising campaign for the Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe.

Dame Maggie in the advertising campaign for Loewe - Loewe/Juergen Teller

In a post on X, Bafta said: “Dame Maggie was a legend of British stage and screen, winning five Baftas as well as a Bafta special award and Bafta fellowship during her highly-acclaimed career.”

Paying tribute, Gyles Brandreth, the television presenter, said: “The saddest news: the death of Dame Maggie Smith marks the end of a golden era & a quite extraordinary life.

“She was a truly great actress, ‘one of the greats’ & simply the best company: wise, witty, waspish, wonderful.

“One of a kind in every way and consequently irreplaceable.”

