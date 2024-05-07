How Dame Pat McGrath Won Met Gala Glam
If there's one artist that can flawlessly slay several celebrities during the biggest night in fashion, it's the renowned Pat McGrath. The Dame dominated the 2024 Met Gala carpet, crafting the makeup looks for Bad Bunny, Pamela Anderson, Naomi Campbell, Doja Cat and Tyla, to name a few. From metallic tears to a golden bronze beat that emulated golden hour at the beach, McGrath proved once more that there's nothing she can't do with a makeup brush and a palette.
She created "Bad Bunny Brilliance" using her Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence on the artist for a skin-like makeup look. For her "Vêtements Vixen," Doja Cat, she used the Mothership V: Bronze Seduction X palette to create the icy metallic tears that streamed down the rapper's face.
McGrath complimented Tyla's iconic sculpted sand dress with a bronzed face and golden eyeshadow, using the same Mothership V: Bronze Seduction X palette. She completed the singer's look with the perfect mauve overlined lip.
Below, we've rounded up all of our fave celebs graced by Pat McGrath Labs before stepping onto the Met Gala carpet.
Bad Bunny
Doja Cat
Tyla
Zendaya
Gwendoline Christie
Pamela Anderson
Naomi Campbell
