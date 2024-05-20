Damning infected blood inquiry findings explained: The Standard podcast

Listen above or click this link to open your preferred podcast player.

Part one

Victims and relatives affected by the infected blood scandal have vowed that their fight is "not over yet”, as the final report from the inquiry has been published today.

During a demonstration in Parliament Square on Sunday, they paid tribute to the people who have died as a result of the scandal, which has been described as the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.

Tens of thousands of people were infected with contaminated blood between the 1970s and early 90s, prompting one of the largest public inquiries in UK history.

More than 3,000 people have died and others have been left with lifelong health complications after being infected with viruses including hepatitis C and HIV.

Our health reporter Daniel Keane has been at Westminster to learn the findings of the final report.

Part two

Sir Keir Starmer drowns Arsenal sorrows in one of his favourite pubs.

Starmer arrived at the Landseer Arms shortly after full time and ordered a pint of bitter.

“He comes here every game,” said a barman at the pub, “his security are with him and he sits at the back with a pint. He’s part of the furniture now.”

The Standard podcast is joined by Londoner’s Diary editor Ethan Croft.