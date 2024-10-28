Damning New Supercut Shows How Trump's Rhetoric Has Taken A Nazi Turn

Donald Trump has used language shockingly similar to that of Adolf Hitler as he’s attacked immigrants, political rivals and others.

Now, a new “Daily Show” supercut video shows just how close the former president’s rhetoric matches the Nazi dictator’s:

The supercut video comes days after a new audio of former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly saying the former president told him Hitler “did some good things” and praised the Nazi dictator’s generals for being “totally loyal.”

Trump has in the past denied previous allegations linking him to Hitler.