Damon Wayans Sr. Recalls Having Michael Jordan as a Neighbor in the ’90s as Son Damon Jr. Jokes ‘He Came Over Too Much’

“Michael Jordan used to come over and eat all my snacks. That’s how good our snacks were,” Damon Jr. tells PEOPLE

Many NBA fans can remember at least one Michael Jordan buzzer beater — but the Wayans family instead recalls him being an avid snack eater.



In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, Damon Wayans Sr., 64, and son Damon Wayans Jr., 42, reminisced about being next-door neighbors with Jordan, 61, when the basketball legend was filming Space Jam in the ’90s.

The duo — who stars together on the new CBS sitcom Poppa’s House — recalled Jordan coming over for a very specific reason.

“Snacks! So many snacks. Your snack game was off the chain,” Damon Jr. reminded his dad. “Michael Jordan used to come over and eat all my snacks. That’s how good our snacks were.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He came over too much,” joked Damon Jr., who was around 12 or 13 years old when Jordan lived next door. “Shout-out to Jordan though.”



Sandro Miller/NBAE via Getty; Steven A. Henry/Getty Michael Jordan in 1996; Damon Wayans Jr. and dad Damon Wayans Sr. in 2006

Related: How I Met Your Mother Co-Creator Reveals the Real Reason Josh Radnor Never Appeared on the Spinoff (Exclusive)

Damon Sr. added that “it was amazing” having Jordan as a neighbor.

“My friends would want to come over — not to see me — but to see him, to hope to get a glimpse of Michael Jordan,” the father of four said.

However, the In Living Color star told his friends to keep their cool.

“One thing I really put my foot down for was don’t bother him,” he explained. “He moved in for the whole summer [next door] and I only went over to the house once and that’s because he invited me in.”

Moviestore/Shutterstock Michael Jordan in ’Space Jam’ in 1996

Related: Bill Murray Says He Made Michael Jordan Personally Ask Him to Be in Space Jam

ADVERTISEMENT

“Did the fan in me want to be there every day? Yes, because I could see him from my window. I would see him inside. There he is, there he is, there he is, look, look, look, look, look, look, look.” Damon Sr. continued.



His son recalled that time in their life vividly.

“I remember you guys Army crawled to the window to see him,” Damon Jr. said of seeing his dad on the living room floor.



Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Damon Wayans Jr. and Damon Wayans Sr. in ’Poppa’s House’ on CBS

Related: Damon Wayans 'Purposely' Got Himself Fired from SNL After Getting Cautionary Advice from Eddie Murphy: 'I Snapped'

The Happy Endings star looked back fondly on his overall childhood and teenage years during the father-son chat with PEOPLE.

“I always feel bad when I hear friends of mine talking about how hard their childhood was because I literally lived a dream childhood,” he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Poppa’s House season 1 returns Jan. 27 for its mid-season premiere on CBS, and past episodes are also available to stream on Paramount+.

Read the original article on People