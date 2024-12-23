Dan Abrams leaving nightly NewsNation show, announces final episode

NewsNation host Dan Abrams has announced he’s leaving his nightly 9 p.m. program.

The “Dan Abrams Live” host told viewers Thursday night that his last episode will air in early February, despite having signed a “multi-year deal” to stay on board in September 2023.

He said he’ll remain with the cable news outlet in a reduced capacity but can no longer keep up with the pace of hosting a nightly program. Among his other projects, he serves as the CEO of the websites Mediaite and Law & Crime, hosts a daily SiriusXM radio show and appears on ABC News as chief legal analyst.

“I’ve reached the point where it’s impossible to keep devoting the time needed for this show while also running and growing my other businesses,” he said.

A replacement for his time slot is expected to be announced early next year.

Abrams, 58, first made a national name for himself while covering the 1995 O.J. Simpson murder trial for Court TV. The New York City native and Columbia University grad has also worked with NBC News and MSNBC.

Despite his busy workload, Abrams confessed Thursday that leaving his daily television show won’t be easy.

“I will miss it,” he told viewers. “I know I will.”

