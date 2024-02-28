Dan Campbell asked at combine about possible regrets from NFC Championship
Russell Wilson could be obtained for a discount if the Broncos move on. If so, where might he land?
Antonio Pierce made headlines for his comments about the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, but two NFL media members say it could backfire on the Raiders.
The NHL trade deadline could be busy. Here are needs for 12 teams, including reigning champion Golden Knights and Eastern-leading Bruins, Rangers.
Donald Brashear fought in the NHL because that was his job, not because he wanted to drop the gloves — which he did more than all but seven players to ever play in the league. “Fighting was never the most important thing in my life,” Brashear said. “But I did it anyway and I found a role in that.” Brashear picked the fight that started the 2004 brawl between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Ottawa Senators, which still holds the NHL record for the most penalty minutes in a game (419). A generatio
The former Ryder Cup star has not played professionally in more than a decade
LAKELAND, Fla. — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah allowed four earned runs over 1 2/3 innings in his first start of the pre-season Tuesday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers. Manoah, who was demoted twice last season after an all-star campaign in 2022, hit three batters and allowed a walk and three hits in a 6-4 loss at Publix Field. He was pulled after 38 pitches. Ryan Vilade put the Tigers ahead with a two-run single in the eighth inning off Brandon Eisert (0-1), one of eight Toron
CALGARY — Jennifer Jones bid a reluctant goodbye to a curling stage where she's performed brilliantly in her career. Her Manitoba team's exit in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Rachel Homan in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts final marked the end of an era in women's curling. The 49-year-old from Winnipeg declared before the Canadian women's championship in Calgary that her 18th appearance was her last. Jones intends to retire from team curling after this season, although she will continue to curl mixed d
Tyreek Hill's latest alleged off-field incident is a bizarre one.
The Chiefs players went to brunch to celebrate their Super Bowl LVIII championship over the weekend. But this one was held in Las Vegas.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The 2004 brawl between the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators still holds the NHL record for the most penalty minutes in a game in NHL history with 419. It ended with 21 fighting majors, 20 ejections and a handful more misconduct penalties. Only one suspension was doled out. Twenty years later, those who were there recall how it all went down. WHAT LED TO IT On Feb. 26, Ottawa's Martin Havlat high-sticked Philadelphia's Mark Recchi in the head. He was suspended for two g
The offensive artistry of Auston Matthews has reached the point where even hyperbole seems almost plausible. “Everything he's shooting,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said recently, “is going in the net.” With 52 tallies through 56 games, the Toronto Maple Leafs' goal-scoring marvel is on pace to become a rare member of the 70-goal club, joining the ranks of hockey royalty such as Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.
“Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball,” wrote the NBA legend in a now-deleted X post
LAKELAND, Fla. — Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson has left the team to be with his family after his son, Toby, suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a car on Sunday. The four-year-old boy remained in critical condition at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., Clearwater Police said Tuesday in a news release. "Thanks to the incredible work from Clearwater first responders, Toby is on the road to recovery and is surrounded by his family," Blue Jays manager J
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly being investigated for making an alleged offensive gesture while playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Footage on social media appeared to show Ronaldo cupping his ear and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his pelvis, seemingly aimed at rival Al Shabab supporters. The incident occurred on Sunday after Al Nassr beat Al Shabab 3-2.
CALGARY — Rachel Homan reclaimed the Canadian women's curling championship seven years after her last one with a 5-4 win over Jennifer Jones on Sunday. Homan and longtime teammate Emma Miskew won their fourth titles and lead Sarah Wilkes her second. It was the first for Homan's third Tracy Fleury. "Unbelievable," Homan said. "Tracy Fleury is an unbelievable competitor and so happy we can win it with her. "Phenomenal to be able to do it with my kids here. One's missing back at home because he doe
REGINA — A case of old hockey cards containing the game's Great One has fetched more than $3.7 million after it was uncovered in a Regina home. Heritage Auctions says the winning bidder bought the case of 16 sealed boxes of O-Pee-Chee's 1979 hockey card collection, amounting to more than 10,000 cards. The auctioneer says the case could include 25 or more highly coveted Wayne Gretzky rookie cards. A man in Regina had kept the case in a packed storage room. The auctioneer says the longtime collect
While the development of MLB pitchers doesn't encourage big innings pitched totals, the market certainly rewards it.
With Myrtle Beach’s first PGA Tournament set for May 2024 at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, here’s what you need to know about the Myrtle Beach Classic.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin a crucial four-game western road trip without forward Bryan Rust. The 31-year-old Rust stayed behind in Pittsburgh while dealing with an upper-body injury sustained in the third period of a 7-6 win over Philadelphia on Sunday. Rust's 18 goals are third on the team behind captain Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. The 10-year veteran has been coming on strong of late, with seven goals in his last eight games, including two agains
Royals CEO/chairman John Sherman is a big reason why the team’s uniforms look different than other MLB teams this spring.