Dan Campbell is confident Jared Goff will be better after performance against Bucs
Dan Campbell is confident Jared Goff will be better after the quarterback's performance against the Bucs. Brad Galli has more
Dan Campbell is confident Jared Goff will be better after the quarterback's performance against the Bucs. Brad Galli has more
There's a reasonable chance that the Patriots took issue with Reagor's less-than-flattering social media post on Tuesday.
Football is a brutal sport. And even as the league looks to take dangerous hits and blocks out of the game, you're still going to see major contact and injuries. That's just the nature of such a violent game. But you just know that the league office is proud of Colts…
After getting bruised and battered by the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, it's been a tough few days for the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams. While star receiver D.J. Moore
Fantasy football analyst Pranav Rajaram highlights several backfields he's monitoring closely in Week 3.
This former Boston Bruins forward has been named the new captain of the Chicago Blackhawks.
Every year, one or two NFL teams play well beyond their means to start the season.
It's been a roller coaster so far in the first two weeks of the NFL season.
With Week 2 behind us, it's time to look toward Week 3. Here are 16 players you should start or sit in the third week of the regular season.
Ja'Marr Chase and Rashid Shaheed are among my five must-start wide receivers for Week 3 of the fantasy football campaign.
The questions about whether Nick Sirianni is a good head coach won't go away after the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Atlanta Falcons, particularly because of the late play call with under two minutes to go on Monday. Instead of running the ball on 3rd-and-3 with
Before landing his new job, McCaffery worked as a team assistant for the NBA's Indiana Pacers
Crosby, drawing Tom Brady comparisons, has likely left tens-of-millions on the table over his NHL career in a bid to help his team compete for a Stanley Cup.
DENVER (AP) — Sean Payton made the gutsiest call in Super Bowl history, ambushing Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts with a stunning onside kick coming out of halftime at Super Bowl 44 to nab the New Orleans Saints' only Lombardi Trophy.
At least two of Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs teammates gave him presents for his 29th birthday.
One of the seven, who was only here for cup of coffee (and probably didn't have time to finish it), signed today with the Vancouver Canucks.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are placing Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve after the quarterback was diagnosed with his third concussion in two years, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The 2024 NFL season is already two weeks in the rearview, which means we've got a much better grasp of who the contenders a
ATLANTA (AP) — With a year of high hopes on the cusp of a 0-2 start, Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons suddenly found their mojo.
ARLINGTON — The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated shortstop Bo Bichette from the 10-day injured list, but infielder Will Wagner will miss the remainder of the season and outfielder Daulton Varsho has been placed on the IL.
Las Vegas may have hit the jackpot with rookie TE Brock Bowers. Who else should fantasy managers look to acquire this week? And who's on the way out?