Dan Campbell and the Lions excited for historic matchup between 14-2 teams
Dan Campbell and the Lions excited for historic matchup between 14-2 teams | Brad Galli has more
Dan Campbell and the Lions excited for historic matchup between 14-2 teams | Brad Galli has more
The Baltimore Ravens only had a couple of minutes left to go in the regular season, and defensive tackle Michael Pierce made the most of it. Pierce pulled off an outstanding move against the C
The NFL levied fines against the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy for their actions in game against the Steelers.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs finally departed from Kansas City International Airport for their game in Denver on Saturday after spending about four hours stranded on the tarmac amid an ice storm that blanketed the region ahead of an impending blizzard.
Bruins captain Brad Marchand had some kind words about the Maple Leafs ahead of tonight's contest.
This former Devils defenseman is heading back to the Maple Leafs.
Zara Tindall looked sublime in a Leo Lin dress for another day at the Magic Millions Polo and Showjumping event on Australia's Gold Coast where she and her husband Mike Tindall continued the festivities
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Burrow will head to Cincinnati's training facility on Sunday. He'll lift weights. He might watch some video. And then he'll join the rest of his teammates and hope.
The Bengals have only one way into the NFL playoffs and can only face one team if they make it in. Here's a look at their wild-card scenarios.
The Cleveland Browns finished their dreadful 2024 season on Saturday with a road loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The team's best player, defensive end Myles Garrett, delivered an incredibly
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler was Miami's best player for five years, the leader of a team that went to the NBA Finals twice in his tenure. He talked big and, at times, played bigger. He spoke with reverence for the city, for the franchise, for the famed “Heat Culture.”
Michael Kim, who played in 30 PGA Tour events in 2024, took to X to explain the basics about golf equipment deals.
OTTAWA — The United States sits one win from history.
The Sabres have traded one of their defensemen to the Penguins.
LOOK: KAT argues with OG Anunoby at other pictures of the day in the NBA
Cowan, along with Jets' prospect Brayden Yager, led Canada with three points at the tournament.
Are the two NHL stars about to recreate an iconic commercial?
The Flyers made a smart move with this superstar forward.
Kate Magdziuk identifies the worst picks in every round of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
Although the Rams defensive starters will play limited roles in the regular-season finale against the Seahawks, many offensive players will sit it out.
The NFL playoff picture is about to be complete. Check back throughout Week 18 for updates on AFC and NFC scenarios, as well as wild-card matchups.