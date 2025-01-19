Dan Edgar quits partying for Dancing On Ice

Dan Edgar has "knocked partying on the head" as a result of his 'Dancing On Ice' training.

The 'Only Way is Essex' star is competing in the skating competition with professional Vanessa James and he admitted their two-hour daily practice sessions have proven to be a "detox" as he has overhauled his lifestyle in order to be in good shape.

He told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “It’s made me clean up my lifestyle a bit without even thinking about it. I’ve knocked the partying on the head.

“I’ll have a Peroni or two but no mad nights out. I used to stay up until way past midnight and now I’m asleep by 11pm so my routine has got a lot better.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My legs have got a lot stronger, too — my calves and quads feel bigger so it’s been a good training plan for me.”

Dan has had his first-ever spray tan ahead of getting on the ice on TV for the first time on Sunday (19.01.24).

He said: “I was told by make-up I really should have one. I’m standing there this week with a fake bake and this stupid little hat on thinking, ‘What am I doing?’. I know I’m from Essex but I’ve never had one.

“I’ve never had Botox or anything else. The tan is my only 'Dancing On Ice' beauty preparation.”

The 34-year-old star admitted he is hugely out of his "comfort zone" with the show because he isn't a natural mover.

He said: “It’s the most out of my comfort zone I’ve ever been.

“There are pressures because it’s a massive show and it’s a rollercoaster but I’ve loved every minute of it since day one.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On 'Towie' I’m just having a laugh with my mates most of the time — and it’s not live TV.

“I’m a terrible dancer and not a performer in normal life. I’ll give it a two-step max in a nightclub, if you know what I mean.

“I’m no John Travolta — never out there in the middle of the dance floor throwing moves.”

But he is hoping some of his pals come and see him in action - even though he expects them to laugh at him.

He said: “I think a lot of the boys will have a right laugh come Sunday, not just with the dancing but with all the sequins and sparkles and the see-through vests.”