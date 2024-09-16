Dan and Eugene Levy Have “Schitt's Creek ”Reunion with Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy at 2024 Emmys

The cast of the hit sitcom reunited onstage at the television awards show, which Dan and Eugene hosted

Rob Latour/Shutterstock (l-r) Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, Dan Levy

The Roses had a family reunion at the Emmy Awards 2024!

Hosts Dan and Eugene Levy reunited with their former Schitt's Creek costars Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy onstage at the award show on Sunday, Sept. 15, delighting fans of the sitcom, which concluded in 2020. Murphy joined the Emmy hosts on stage to introduce O'Hara, who presented the final award of the night for outstanding comedy.

"Oh my gosh, it’s my TV sister Annie Murphy!" Dan said. "Hi everybody," Murphy replied.

"What's up, Annie?" he then asked, to which she responded, "Well they said the shining star of Schitt’s Creek is going to present the final award of the night, so..."

Eugene jumped in to clear things up, saying, "There’s been a little confusion here, Annie."

Kevin Winter/Getty (l-r) Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy and Dan Levy

"I know, and that’s fine, you can stay on stage, but just kind of scooch back a little bit," Murphy said in true Alexis Rose fashion.

When Dan broke the news that they were going to be presenting the "shining star" of their show, Murphy broke character and announced O'Hara's entrance.

"Please welcome our favorite TV mom," she exclaimed.



On the comedy, Eugene played patriarch Johnny Rose, O'Hara his wife Moira, Dan their son David and Murphy their daughter Alexis.

Netflix Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy in 'Schitt's Creek'

The sitcom found great success at the Emmys during its run from 2015 to 2020, and Murphy previously opened up to PEOPLE about how different her life was before she got cast on the show.

“Just before Schitt’s Creek, things were quite bleak,” she recalled in 2020. “My house had just burnt down, I had like, $3 in my bank account, I hadn’t worked in close to two years. And I had just blown my very first screen test — like blown it, blown it, blown it.”

“I found myself crying in the Pacific Ocean, a very snotty cry, and the universe was like, ‘Don’t do this anymore. This is not for you!'” she continued. “But then, two days later, I got the audition for Schitt’s Creek.”

O'Hara has also shared her love for the show, even going as far as to say she'd return for a reboot.

“I would love to,” she shared with PEOPLE in January. “We did a bit of a tour after we finished the show, and it was so much fun. I'd love to just be with them all again. Doing a movie would be wonderful. Yeah, I hope it happens."

She went on to compliment her castmates and the crew, who she said she had "such a lovely experience" with for the entirety of the show.

“It's such a gift to work with people with whom you can collaborate," she said. "And they wrote such great scripts, and it was just so fun and so lovely. And really, I hate to say COVID was good for anything, but we really lucked out with Netflix showing the show."

Pop TV Annie Murphy, Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy in 'Schitt's Creek'

PEOPLE also caught up with the father-son hosting duo prior to the Emmys, and Eugene said they were hoping that the awards show "will have enough laughs, enough charm, enough goodwill and enough love for the medium that gave both my son and myself a start in this business."

"My dad and I are not stand-up comics, so we're coming at it from a very different place," Dan added. "But we're both really hard workers and we're determined to make it as great as it can possibly be. We want to create an atmosphere that feels really welcome and celebratory. This is a huge night in so many people's lives and we just want to be there to kind of make it as festive as possible for everybody."



