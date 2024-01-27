Dan Kilpatrick reacts to Tottenham 0-1 Man City in FA Cup
Dan Kilpatrick reacts to Tottenham 0-1 Man City in FA Cup
Dan Kilpatrick reacts to Tottenham 0-1 Man City in FA Cup
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
After the Miami Heat-Terry Rozier trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan commented.
The meme compared Kelce cheering shirtless to how people might react if they heard Twain's "let's go girls" line at a bar
Mahomes' father called the singer "down to earth" in an interview on Thursday
TORONTO — The Wayne Train has made its final stop. After 15 hard-nosed NHL seasons where he filled the net and threw plenty of fists, Wayne Simmonds has called time on his playing career. The 35-year-old spoke to The Canadian Press on Friday ahead of the Hockey Diversity Alliance's first-ever WinterFest event scheduled for Feb. 3 in Toronto. With three kids under the age of five — his wife, Crystal, gave birth to the couple's first son two months ago — he has a lot on his plate. Getting one more
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner has upset Novak Djokovic to reach the Australian Open men's final, ending the 10-time champion's career unbeaten streak in semifinals at Melbourne Park. The 22-year-old Italian broke Djokovic’s serve twice in each of the first two sets but missed a match point in the third set of a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory Friday that earned him a place in a Grand Slam final for the first time. On his second match point, 55 minutes later, he made no mistake and com
Kim hasn't played a Tour event since 2012.
Jimmy Fallon showed a video of the funny golf incident on “The Tonight Show.”
The legend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to grow, with his visibility increasing beyond the football field. Another example occurred on the golf course, of all places, featuring an iconic pop star. World famous entertainer ...
The first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1991 has decided to take his game to the next level full-time.
MONTREAL — Kelly Malveaux, a defensive back who played 10 seasons in the CFL and was a Grey Cup champion and two-time East Division all-star, has died at 47. The Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders, two of his former teams, issued statements Friday confirming his death in a statement Friday. A cause of death was not given. Malveaux is the second former Stampeder to die at a relatively young age this week. The team announced Tuesday that former offensive lineman Bruce Covernton had died at
Aryna Sabalenka will attempt to win her second consecutive Australian Open when she takes on Zheng Qinwen on Saturday.
MONTREAL — Patrick Roy didn't want Thursday night's game to be about him. Few hockey legends, however, mean as much to Montreal as "Saint Patrick" himself. Roy, hired as head coach of the New York Islanders on Saturday after over seven years outside the NHL’s spotlight, returned to the city where he dominated the crease for a decade in a 4-3 New York loss to the Montreal Canadiens. "I think everybody in Montreal knows how much I love them and how much respect I have for this organization,” Roy s
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana newcomer Pascal Siakam had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double since November 2022, leading the Pacers to a 134-122 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. Joel Embiid had 31 points and seven rebounds just three days after breaking the 76ers' franchise record with 70 points. Philadelphia had won six in a row. Embiid, the NBA's reigning MVP, was one of the starters announced Thursday for All-Star Game on Feb. 18 Indianapolis
Many fighters rushed to support UFC commentator Jon Anik and relate to his frustrations about the vitriol some MMA fans express online.
MANCHESTER, England — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took a deep breath and stared into the camera before saying the words that shocked the world of soccer on Friday. “I will leave the club at the end of the season,” Klopp said in a pre-recorded interview with club media. “It is not what I want to (do), it is just what I think is 100% right.” Klopp, who has won the English Premier League and Champions League in a trophy-laden spell at Anfield, said he was “running out of energy” after more than
NEW YORK — As Knicks president Leon Rose, senior vice president Gersson Rosas, and senior basketball advisor William Wesley watched their team romp over the defending champion Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, a sellout arena collectively came to the same conclusion. Damn. That OG Anunoby trade worked out pretty well. Less than a month ago, the Knicks were in freefall ...
Vince McMahon, founder of the WWE pro wrestling empire, has been accused of sexual assault and trafficking by a former employee. In a graphic lawsuit, Janel Grant alleges McMahon directed her to have sex with men to secure lucrative deals and sexually assaulted her in the WWE office during work hours.
Bears OC Shane Waldron has started filling out his offensive staff. First up: Kerry Joseph has been hired as QBs coach.
Jon Anik admits the growing toxicity from UFC fans ("the venom," he calls it) could run him out of the sport.