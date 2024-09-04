Dan Levy Warns Dad Eugene Not to Joke About His Eyebrows in First 2024 Emmys Promo

ABC has shared its first promo for this year’s 76th Emmys, hosted by Dan Levy and Eugene Levy — and for the spot they’re going high-brow — er, eyebrow. Yep, it’s probably appropriate that the first father-son Emmy hosting duo kick things off with a dad joke.

In the spot, Dan warns his dad not to aim for a low-hanging eyebrows gag. But Eugene can’t resist. The promo was released on Tuesday night during ABC’s primetime lineup — which included “The Bachelorette” season finale. And the ad also comes as the Television Academy kicks the month of Emmy Awards into high gear, with the Creative Arts Emmys this weekend, Sept. 7 and Sept. 8, at the Peacock Theatre in downtown LA.

More from Variety

Earlier Tuesday, the Television Academy has revealed the first batch of presenters for night one of this weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys. Names include LeVar Burton, Mark Cuban, Nikki Glaser, Derek Hough, Phil Keoghan, Lucy Liu, Jane Lynch, breakdance Olympian Victor Montalvo and Hannah Waddingham.

Others include Garcelle Beauvais, Jonathan Bennett, Mike Birbiglia, Dani Bowman, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Barbara Corcoran, comedian Matt Friend, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Derek Hough, David Isaacman, Daymond John, Kristen Kish, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tig Notaro, Abbey Romeo, Masi Oka, Kevin O’Leary, Melissa Peterman and Fisher Stevens.

Meanwhile, as announced ;ast month, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy are set to take on this year’s Emmys, which take place on Sunday, Sept. 15, live on ABC (and air the next day on Hulu).

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” the Levys said in a joint statement as part of last month’s announcement. “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15.”

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy will work closely Emmy producers Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment, who earned raves in January for producing the previous Emmy telecast, hosted by Anthony Anderson.

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy rep the first-ever father-son hosting partners for the Emmys; they’re also the first duo to do it since 2018 (when Colin Jost and Michael Che co-hosted) and only the second duo to host this century.

As he preps for the hosting gig, this weekend Eugene Levy is up for his Apple TV+ series “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy,” which is nominated for outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special.

Watch the Emmys promo below:

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.