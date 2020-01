The pup players are back and ready for non-stop all football action for "Puppy Bowl XVI," television’s cutest sports competition and original TV adoption event. To celebrate 16 years of incredible adoption stories and tail wagging touchdowns, this year's Puppy Bowl unleashes more puppy players than ever before in all-new new team colors. Returning for his ninth year as "Puppy Bowl Ruferee" is Dan Schachner.