Dana Carvey Apologizes to Sharon Stone for 'Offensive' 1992 “SNL” Skit: 'We Would Literally Be Arrested Now'

“It’s so 1992, you know, it’s from another era," Carvey explained before Stone admitted she didn't mind being the "butt" of the joke

Araya Doheny/Getty; Randy Holmes via Getty Sharon Stone (left) and Dana Carvey

Saturday Night Live alum Dana Carvey is issuing an apology to Sharon Stone for an "offensive" sketch when she hosted the show in 1992.

During an appearance on the Fly on the Wall With Dana Carvey and David Spade podcast, Stone, 66, and Carvey, 68, looked back at her time on the sketch comedy show, which came on the heels of her cult-classic film, Basic Instinct.

While going over the skits she took part in, Carvey called Stone "such a good sport" and admitted that if the comedy aired today, "we would be literally arrested now."



Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank Dana Carvey and Sharon Stone on 'Saturday Night Live'

The comedian looked back at a particular skit titled "Aiport Security Sketch" where Carvey took on the role of an Indian security guard. He and a group of male officers instructed Stone to remove pieces of her clothing in case she was carrying dangerous items.

Acknowledging that the sketch was "so offensive," Carvey took a moment to say sorry for his part in the scene.

“I want to apologize publicly for the security check sketch where I played an Indian man and we’re convincing Sharon, her character, or whatever, to take her clothes off to go through the security thing,” he said, adding, “It’s so 1992, you know, it’s from another era.”

Despite its implications, Stone revealed that she wasn't bothered by the sketch and agreed that the idea was created in a different time.

“I know the difference between a misdemeanor and a felony,” she explained. “And I think that we were all committing misdemeanors [back then] because we didn’t think there was something wrong then. We didn’t have this sense. I had much bigger problems than that, you know what I mean? That was funny to me, I didn’t care. I was fine being the butt of the joke.”

“When I was doing the Indian character… there was no malice in it," Carvey replied. "It was really me rhythmically trying to get laughs. So I just want to say that watching it — comedy needs a straight person and you were perfect in it. You were completely sincere and you made us funny.”

Elsewhere in her appearance, Stone also recalled a terrifying moment before her opening monologue when six protesters rushed the stage just before the show was supposed to go live. Though they were later arrested, the actress credited Saturday Night Live mogul Lorne Michaels, who "personally saved my life" after protestors made threats against her life.

Amanda Edwards/Getty; Mike Coppola/Getty Sharon Stone and Lorne Michaels

“The security that’s always in there froze ’cause they’d never seen anything like that happen," she shared. “Lorne started screaming [at security], ‘What are you doing? Watching the fucking show?’ And Lorne started beating them up and pulling these people back from the stage."

"And the stage manager looked at me and went, ‘Hold for five,’ and I thought he meant five minutes and he meant five seconds. So all these people were getting beat up and handcuffed right in front of me as we went live," she continued. "If you think the monologue is scary to start with, try doing it while people are saying they’re going to kill you and they’re handcuffing them while you’re doing the monologue.”

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.



