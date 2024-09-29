Dana Carvey, Jim Gaffigan and Andy Samberg Set for Duration of ‘SNL’ Season 50 as Biden, Walz and Emhoff

The “SNL” Season 50 premiere was predictably star-studded with a cold open that revealed Dana Carvey as Joe Biden, Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz and Andy Samberg as Doug Emhoff alongside Maya Rudolph’s previously announced return as Vice President Kamala Harris. But these were no mere one-off cameos — Carvey, Gaffigan and Samberg are set to play these roles for the duration of Season 50, TheWrap has learned.

Carvey takes over the Biden role from Mikey Day, who played the President last season. Jim Carrey famously played Biden during the 2020 election, but stepped out of the role after Biden was elected. Alex Moffat filled the role during the 2020-2021 season.

Carvey, of course, was an “SNL” cast member from 1986 to 1993, and during that time he became famous for his impression of President George H.W. Bush.

Lorne Michaels initially approached Steve Martin to play Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate Tim Walz, but the “Only Murders in the Building” actor quickly turned it down. “I wanted to say no and, by the way, he wanted me to say no,” Martin said. “I said, ‘Lorne, I’m not an impressionist. You need someone who can really nail the guy.’ I was picked because I have gray hair and glasses.”

Gaffigan immediately became a fan-favorite to play the lovable Walz, and his impression didn’t disappoint on Sunday.

Then there’s Samberg as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Samberg wasn’t known for his political impressions during his tenure on “SNL” (he was a cast member from 2005 to 2012), but he’s a swell fit for Emhoff and has a personal connection to Harris’ husband — both Samberg and Emhoff grew up in Southern California, a fact that Samberg hit hard on Sunday’s episode as his Emhoff warned against messing with his wife.

Watch the full cold open below, and look to see much more of Carvey, Gaffigan and Samberg this season on “Saturday Night Live.”

