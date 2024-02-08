New dance academy opening its doors for registration tonight

Extracurricular activities can sometimes seem far and few between for families and kids in communities across Northern Ontario.

This is particularly true in the winter, especially if you’re not a big hockey, curling, or skiing fan, but starting tonight there's a new activity happening that you might want to shine your shoes for.

The Manitouwadge Dance Academy is hosting an open house at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Manitouwadge from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Patricia Chartrand, president and instructor, said the dance academy aims to provide at least one alternative to residents of the township and those in nearby communities looking for something different.

She said the open house will give parents and kids a chance to see what the dance academy has to offer.

“The open house is for the general public to come in and get some information about our club. They can learn about pricing and what we’re offering as far as programming. They can also learn how long our season is going and what we have in mind for the future," Chartrand said.

At the open house, anyone who is interested can sign-up for the season. Youth ages three and up are eligible.

Registration is not limited to residents of Manitouwadge - it's open to residents from surrounding communities as well, something Chartrand mentioned when discussing how the academy is addressing the need for diverse opportunities in the region.

“We live in a small northern community for the most part – for Manitouwadge anyhow. Some of our neighbours like Marathon, White River, and Mobert and Pic River - the only thing they really have for extracurricular activities is hockey, which isn’t for every child.

"We offer a secondary option - from ballet to acro,” Chartrand said.

“It’s an opportunity for your child to socialize, to learn different dance genres, exercise once a week, and be part of a group and a community.”

This will be the Manitouwadge Dance Academy‘s inaugural dance season after they opened at the end of January.

Chartrand said registration was originally supposed to open in January but some minor delays meant they had to push it to February.

She said she is grateful for the hard work of everyone who made this a reality.

“It wouldn’t have been possible had it not been for the people in our community, the schools, and our board members – everyone just worked extra hard to make this registration open.

"There was so much work that had to be done and it wouldn’t have gotten done without everybody’s help. It just goes to show that community really is everything,” she said.

For more information about registration or the upcoming dance season, contact the Manitouwadge Dance Academy via email at manitouwadgedanceacademy@gmail.com or direct message through their Facebook page.

Austin Campbell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com