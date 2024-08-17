“Dance Moms” Alum Kalani Hilliker Announces Engagement to Nathan Goldman: 'A Lifetime of This'

The dancer shared the news on Instagram in a post featuring heartwarming photos from the couple's recent getaway to Italy

Kalani Hilliker/Instagram Kalani Hilliker and Nathan Goldman

Kalani Hilliker is engaged!

The Dance Moms alum, dance teacher and mental health advocate, 23, revealed on Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 17, that she said yes to partner Nathan Goldman, as she shared a series of photos from the couple's recent vacation in Lake Como in Italy.

The pair's joint Instagram post included snaps of Hilliker rocking a shiny diamond ring from Brilliant Earth as she and her now-fiancé shared a few hugs, kisses and other cute poses at the scenic proposal site.

"A lifetime of this. I couldn’t be lucky enough or more grateful to get to be your fiancé," Hilliker wrote alongside the pictures, taken by photographer Roman Ivanov. "I love you forever Nathan🤍🦋."

In the pics, Hilliker wore a white dress and Goldman wore a cream button-up shirt. The couple also tagged event planner Audrey Wood Events and Lake Como Florist for helping to bring the special moment together.

Kalani Hilliker/Instagram Kalani Hilliker calls a friend on FaceTime after getting engaged in August 2024

Before the announcement, Hilliker shared a few additional behind-the-scenes looks at the pair's time in Italy on her Instagram Stories — from watching fireworks together and enjoying a piano-side performance to snacking on some truffle-poached eggs.

Right before sharing the news of her engagement, Hilliker posted a short but sweet clip of herself and Goldman toasting each other in Italy, soundtracked by Armando Trovajoli's "L'Amore."

Friends Kenedy Brown-Cradic and Bella Feland both posted screenshots of their respective FaceTime calls with the newly engaged couple on their Instagram Stories. Kenedy wrote that the pair "talked about this moment since we were kids."

"I can't wait to cheer you on forever," she added. "I love you both ❤️."

Plenty of other friends also showed love to the couple in the comments section, including fellow Dance Moms alum Kendall Vertes. "I AM SHAKING," she wrote in all caps, adding: "CONGRATULATIONS😍👏🔥."

"So so so freaking happy for you 🤍 love you so much always ❤️," added JoJo Siwa's mom, Jessalynn Siwa.

Kalani Hilliker/Instagram Kalani Hilliker and Nathan Goldman pose for a selfie

While Goldman is private on Instagram, his bio notes that he's a 2020 graduate of The Ohio State University. Per his LinkedIn, he's worked as a protection and control engineer.

Hilliker first posted about her now-fiancé on her Instagram Stories in April, before going Instagram official with Goldman during a trip to Coachella. The pair has since golfed together, taken part in various photo shoots and even enjoyed some Fourth of July fireworks this summer.

Hilliker — who joined Dance Moms in season 4 and departed in season 7 — has since pursued a career in teaching. She continues to share clips on Instagram of her life as a dance teacher.

