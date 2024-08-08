Dance Moms: A New Era | Morning Blend
A reboot of the ever-popular Dance Moms series is coming to Hulu and there’s a new no-nonsense dance instructor in town. We're talking with beloved dance coach Glo Hampton.
The former first lady reacted to Biles and fellow U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles bowing to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade on the Olympic podium.
Pierce Brosnan's son Sean is about to take on the role of a lifetime, however it meant that the star had to undergo quite a drastic transformation – see the photos here!
Emma and Matt Willis have jette4d off on a glorious holiday and posed as they headed out on a boat. See photo.
Geri Halliwell-Horner couldn't be more fabulous posing beachside in a pair tiny shorts, showing off her sky-high legs. See photos.
At first, Costco was only testing scanners at some locations. Now, the members-only retailer plans to have scanners at all of its stores.
This former Boston Bruins forward will no longer be a part of the Columbus Blue Jackets organization.
It was the image that perhaps will be the most memorable one from the 2024 Paris Olympics: Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bowed down to Rebeca Andrade after the Brazilian gymnast won gold in the women's floor final, and there were meaningful reasons for
Lingering dissensions in the Democratic party were on display during Harris’ evening speech in Michigan, when she was interrupted by protesters chanting about the war in Gaza. (AP video by Mike Householder/produced by Javier Arciga)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex formerly lived at Frogmore cottage where there was a second secret cottage that no longer stands - details
The actress opens up about reclaiming her childhood home and finding domestic bliss in the September cover story of 'Better Homes & Gardens'
The presenter is spending post-Love Island life abroad with sun, wine and a stellar summer wardrobe
“The Lord of the Rings” is one of the highest-grossing film series of all time, having grossed $2.9 billion worldwide. But, according to Cate Blanchett, that doesn’t necessarily mean the actors earned a handsome salary for their involvement in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy. During “Watch What Happens Live” on Tuesday night, host Andy Cohen asked …
A controversial disqualification for obstruction was overturned after Team Kenya appealed.
Experts say it’s getting personal.
The youngest daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and wife Tavia Hunt "fell down the mountain"
Just like Prince William, Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan carried their new addition and slipped into the driver's seat for the ride home
Kardashian shared a carousel post on Monday, August 5 of images from her summer trip
Clay Aiken's son Parker is his dad's spitting image. The pair competed against Parker's uncle, David Foster, on "Celebrity Family Feud."
The actor publicly distanced himself from Tenacious D and canceled their tour following bandmate Kyle Gass’ controversial comment onstage in Australia.
Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger has celebrated a big milestone on the soap, with the star declaring her "love" for the show.