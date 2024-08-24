“Dance Moms” Fans React to 'Insensitive' Routine Inspired by JonBenét Ramsey: 'It Was in Super Poor Taste'

"The way they handled it was so wrong," one viewer said in reaction to the dance routine about the late 6-year-old pageant star

Disney; Mark Fix/ZUMApress.com Ashlan Scheide and JonBenét Ramsey.

Dance Moms: A New Era is facing controversy over an episode that showed a dance number inspired by a famous murder.

In episode 8 of the Hulu series, titled "Glo Don’t Give with Both Hands," dance coach Gloria Hampton assigned 11-year-old student Ashlan Scheide a dance routine based on the tragic abuse and murder of the late 6-year-old pageant star JonBenét Ramsey.



Scheide performed the dance number during a competition while dressed in costume, with her blonde hair styled to look like that of Ramsey, who died on Christmas Day in 1996.

At one point during the dance routine, the young dancer even reenacted Ramsey being strangled.



A representative for Hulu did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Mary Beth Koeth/A+E Networks Scheide on 'Dance Moms: A New Era'

After the episode aired, viewers reacted to the controversial moment online. "It was extremely disturbing. I feel with cases like Jonbenet … where the cases are incredibly public … people start to blur the lines and forget these are actual real-life children," one user wrote on Reddit.

“I think a dance about JonBenét could never truly be done in taste … it’s just emphasizing a horrific murder of a child. They could’ve easily done a beauty pageant routine without exploiting her murder,” they added.

“I think it was in super poor taste and also somehow had literally nothing to do with the case at all, “ another viewer shared of the episode on Reddit.

"This almost made me stop watching the show … the way they handled it was so wrong, and asking a young child to research a case that involves the SA of a child is absolutely grotesque," a third wrote.

Other viewers described the dance routine on the show as “disrespectful” and “morbid.”

"Did anyone find the JonBenét Ramsey dance insensitive and disrespectful?" one more viewer wrote. "... and all the moms laughed … my jaw was literally on the floor.”

Heather Sten/A+E Networks Scheide pictured with her mom Lisa

Ramsey was at the center of one of the most high-profile cases in the country after she was found murdered in the basement of her family’s Colorado home almost three decades ago. She had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled with a garrote.

The case remains unsolved to this day — though several theories about her death have pointed to Ramsey’s parents and a mystery intruder as possible murder suspects.



