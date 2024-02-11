Dancing on Ice airs double elimination

Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock - Shutterstock

Dancing on Ice spoilers follow.

Dancing on Ice has aired a double elimination during Musicals Week, meaning both Roxy Shahidi and Lou Sanders have skated off the ice for good.



At the top of the programme, hosts Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby explained the twist; the lowest placing pair would skate straight off the ice, with the second and third lowest taking part in the skate off.

This episode also included the Judges' Challenge – each celebrity had to perform either a solo spin for a minimum of two revolutions, or a freestyle jump with both skates leaving the ice – and two time Olympic figure skater champion Johnny Weir as a guest judge.

Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock - Shutterstock

Related: Dancing on Ice releases footage of rehearsal accidents

Emmerdale's Roxy and pro partner Sylvain Longchambon scored the lowest overall mark following a Moulin Rouge-inspired routine, meaning she was immediately told to skate off the ice.

Following her elimination, she told Holly: "It's brutal, I was looking forward to doing my save dance!"

She continued: "I'm really proud of what I've done, what I've learnt – [Sylvain]'s

been amazing, and the whole experience has been incredible."



As the next lowest scoring pairs, the skate-off included comedian Lou Sanders and Brendyn Hatfield, and EastEnders' Ricky Norwood and Annette Dytrt, following Six: The Musical and Sunset Boulevard inspired performances, respectively.

After another skate each, judges Johnny, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean all chose to save Ricky.



Following her elimination, Lou said: "It's all about never giving up, so we will be back next week. I've had the time of my life – [Brendyn's] been amazing. He said his insurance has gone up working with me!"

Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock - Shutterstock

Related: Dancing on Ice's Ryan Thomas praises his Strictly star brother

Elsewhere, Olympic ski jumper Eddie the Eagle and Vicky Ogden took on a Phantom of the Opera skate, achieving their highest score so far, and Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy took part in a Guys and Dolls inspired routine – with Ryan unfortunately falling twice.

Story continues

Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty skated to Little Shop of Horrors and achieved a personal best, while Olympian Greg Rutherford battled through a groin injury to do the same to Les Misérables with Vanessa James.

Former Love Island star Amber Davies and Simon Proulx-Sénécal achieved the highest overall score of the series so far, with 35.5 for their Matilda routine, which included the infamous headbanger move. Made in Chelsea's Miles Nazaire and Vanessa Bauer then achieved the same score to a Rock of Ages routine.



Dancing on Ice airs on Sunday nights on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.





You Might Also Like