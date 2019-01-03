Dancing on Ice's Dan Whiston reveals the "surprising" dark horse

From Digital Spy

Dancing on Ice's professional skater Dan Whiston has singled out Grease star Didi Conn as having the edge over her female counterparts in the competition – and could wow viewers with a "Debbie McGee moment" on the ice.

Three-time Dancing on Ice champion Whiston – who has been promoted to associate creative director for this year's series – predicts that the 67-year-old actress will go far on the show, telling Digital Spy: "The girls are great this year.

"I think there's a bit of an undercut with Didi. I think she may give us a Debbie McGee moment because she's very good on the ice. She's more of a mature lady, but people like to see that.

"They like to see not necessarily a dead cert, but someone unexpected. She's such a lovely lady and I think she's going to surprise a lot of people."

Whiston also divulged which celebrity contestant is the most competitive, and it's a close call between Love Island's Wes Nelson, Brian McFadden and, yep, former Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan.

"I'm really excited this year because the standard is good," the pro-skater continued. "It's a really strong competition between the boys, which is exciting. James Jordan, Brian McFadden and Wes Nelson have this really competitive edge.

"It's constant. They're like, 'Dan, let me show you this'. If one gets a certain move, the other one wants to get it too. So I think that's going to make for something really exciting to watch because they all want it."

The choreographer recently defended Gemma Collins from rumours surrounding her diva reputation, claiming the TOWIE star doesn't want to be laughed at on the show, and is keen to do well.

However, The GC's face dropped and she threatened to quit the competition when her professional ice skating partner Matt Evers revealed the music they'll be entering the show to.

And having heard what song it was, can we really blame her?

Dancing on Ice returns on Sunday, January 6 at 6pm on ITV.



