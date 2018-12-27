Dancing on Ice's Jason Gardiner reveals his reaction to Karen Barber returning

From Digital Spy

They had their fair share of clashes when they last worked together on Dancing on Ice – but has Jason Gardiner and Karen Barber's working relationship warmed up since then?

Well, speaking to media including Digital Spy at the big launch for the 2019 series, Jason was full of praise for Karen, who is due to return to the ITV show as head coach this January.

"In her role as a coach, she is unsurpassable. Nobody can get our celebrities at the level that Karen can," Jason told us.

"So I was hugely celebrating the fact that Karen has come back to the show in that capacity, because I know that that translates into me seeing celebrities that will be able to have a much bigger vocabulary with the skating.

"And therefore, that means our performances will be even better."



It's proof a lot has changed since five years ago, when Jason and Karen's ongoing feud often saw them at loggerheads during live shows.

And Karen's made it pretty clear that past differences are well behind them both, too, tweeting: "The past is called the past for a reason, let’s look forward to the future and what is going to be a great series."

"It's a joy to return to Dancing on Ice as Head Coach," Karen said when her appointment as head coach was announced earlier this year.

"Having been involved with the show since its very first series, it holds a lot of special memories to me and I'm looking forward to working with this year's celebrities as we start transforming them into skating stars."

Dancing on Ice returns on Sunday, January 6 at 6pm on ITV.

