'Dancing On Ice' bosses send Gemma Collins on spa break as fellow contestants train

The bosses of Dancing On Ice have sent Gemma Collins off to get pampered while her fellow contestants slog it out training for this week’s show.

The Only Way Is Essex star dropped a series of short video clips on her Instagram feed of her and skating partner Matt Evers relaxing at the Champneys spa in London.

In one clip, she even gets told to be quiet by a staff member.

“This is reality right now, I’m so ill but I’m at Dancing On Ice – nothing is gonna stop me and I’m with…,” she says before being cut off.

Returning, she adds: “I’ve got to keep quiet, but the lovely producers at Dancing On Ice have brought us to Champneys. When they saw what I look like they were like…”, before showing her bruised knee.

Collins sustained the bruise, now pretty well established, two weeks ago, when she fell on the ice during a routine.

She was filmed in the days following the fall variously in hospital receiving psysiotherapy, and then in a wheelchair being pushed by her boyfriend, fellow reality star James Argent.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, she joked: “Being nearly a pro skater, looking back, I was in shock, but I got overexcited.

“When you’re performing on the ice, you have to keep your movements small. I thought this is over for me. I felt like I blacked out, but I didn’t. I just went into this zone.”

She’s also posted a snapshot of her routine at the weekend, which will be set to Destiny’s Child track Survivor.





As for who will win the show, she reckons former Strictly star James Jordan will take the trophy.

“You have to be honest, honesty its the best policy,” she said. “I think James Jordan will win the show [DOI], he’s trained but he hasn’t put skates on before.”

