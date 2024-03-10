Dancing on Ice final announces 2024 winners

Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock - Shutterstock

Dancing On Ice spoilers follow.

Dancing On Ice has revealed the winners of this year's competition after a tense final that saw radio DJ Adele Roberts, Made in Chelsea's Miles Nazaire and Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas skate for the crown.

Olympian Greg Rutherford sadly pulled out of the final due to an injury sustained this morning (March 10), meaning it was a three-horse race to take the series 16 title – and Ryan Thomas emerged as champion with professional partner Amani Fancy.

Miles and Vanessa Bauer placed second, while Adele and Mark Hanretty finished their Dancing on Ice journey in third place.

Speaking after his win, Ryan said, "I'm speechless. I just can't... I'm so happy for Amani, because she's put so much work into this." He then dedicated his trophy to Greg, adding: "This one's for you!"



The final started with an announcement from hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern on Greg's "serious injury," with the pair sending their well wishes to the Olympian.

Then, each of the three remaining pairs had to perform their final Showcase skate routines, choreographed by head judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Adele and Mark performed a showstopping Western routine to 'Texas Hold 'Em' by Beyoncé, with Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne and Christopher all awarding the pair a ten, resulting in a perfect 40.0.



Miles and Vanessa skated as ancient statues come to life in a performance to 'Turn to Stone' by Ingrid Michaelson – and despite a heavy fall near the end of the routine for Miles, the pair scored 38.0.

Eventual winners Ryan and pro partner Amani skated to 'Believer' by Imagine Dragons with a Game of Thrones routine. The panel of judges awarded Ryan and Amani the second perfect 40.0 of the night.

After a group performance starring every celeb skater of the series, third place of Dancing on Ice 2024 was announced as Adele Roberts and Mark.



Following her elimination, fan-favourite Adele said, "I've absolutely loved it, and I couldn't wish for a better experience. She added that inspiring others with a stoma was "[our] trophy".

This meant Ryan and Miles were left to perform their final routine – the iconic Bolero, which was made famous by judges Torvill and Dean – with their respective partners.

Miles and Vanessa performed first, followed by Ryan and Amani. Ultimately, it was Ryan that triumphed in the public vote, snatching the Dancing on Ice trophy, and following in the footsteps of last year's winner Nile Wilson.

The final of Dancing on Ice is available to stream on ITVX.





