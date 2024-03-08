Dancing on Ice’s Miles Nazaire on why the show has been his toughest challenge yet

ITV

Dancing on Ice finalist Miles Nazaire has opened up about why the skating show has been his toughest challenge to date.

This Sunday (March 10), Miles and his professional partner Vanessa Bauer will compete in the final alongside DJ Adele Roberts, long jumper Greg Rutherford and actor Ryan Thomas.

The Made in Chelsea star is no stranger to appearing on TV, but speaking to Digital Spy and other press, Miles explained why Dancing on Ice has been harder than he ever anticipated.

"No one can prepare you for this," he said. "Even Vanessa, in the beginning, said to me, ‘just to let you know, it’s going to get really intense’, and I was like, ‘yeah I’ve done loads of TV shows, I get it’… wow. I should have upped my fee! This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.

"There’s nothing that could have prepared me for this. Maybe more recovery, more sleep… the hours are a lot, the amount of time you’re on the ice, the boots, your bones and joints hurt all the time. Yeah, it’s a tough one."

However, Miles went on to praise his skating experience, and said that while Dancing on Ice has been a challenge, he wouldn’t change a thing.

He said: "[It’s] one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever done, in terms of being so disciplined in one thing and focusing your whole life into one thing for four months. And it's been a magical, crazy, exhausting journey but – I think I can speak for all of us – I’d do it again if I had to, it’s been incredible."

"And whoever does it next year," he joked, "I will pre-warn them – don’t do it!"

Miles and the other three finalists will skate in Sunday’s final and will perform special showcase routines choreographed by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Following a public vote, the top two celebrities and their partners will then perform their interpretation of the iconic Bolero, before one couple are crowned champions.

The final of Dancing on Ice is on Sunday at 6.25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

