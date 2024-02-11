Dancing On Ice presents Holly Willoughby with birthday cake as she turns 43

Dancing On Ice presenter Holly Willoughby has received a birthday cake from the show.

The former This Morning presenter, who turned 43 on Saturday, was presenting the ITV celebrity skating series on Sunday with Stephen Mulhern.

Wearing a dark dress with arm ruffles during musicals week, Willoughby also shared images with her fans of her going away for a break at a Kent animal reserve with her family.

Her cake was a mixture of gold and silver and appeared to include a miniature stick figure version of her on top of the cake.

The show’s Instagram page had the message: “Holly’s always the icing on our cake!”

Willoughby, who was off screens before the return of Dancing On Ice last month after leaving This Morning in October, thanked her family for a weekend at Port Lympne Safari Park, Wild Animal Reserve and Hotel, on Instagram.

She also wrote: “Lions and Lie-in’s pretty much sums it up. Thank you for your birthday messages as well… super grateful.”

Celebrities including former Take Me Out star Paddy McGuinness were among those who congratulated her.

Willoughby also thanked This Morning baker Juliet Sear for rounding up images of birthday cakes that she made her on the ITV daytime programme and wishing her a “happy” day.