Dancing on Ice’s Ryan Thomas on why he wants Adele Roberts to win

Dancing on Ice finalist Ryan Thomas has revealed which of his fellow contestants he would like to see win.

The former Coronation Street actor will compete in the final of the skating show this Sunday (March 10) with his professional partner Amani Fancy.

But speaking to Digital Spy and other press, Ryan has explained that he wants to see DJ Adele Roberts take the trophy this weekend.

"Adele is the most inspirational lady I’ve ever met," he said. "I know as a fit 40-year-old man, my body is really, really starting to struggle now. I’m got pains that just won’t go away anymore.

"But it’s Adele that does it with a smile on her face, with a stoma… everything else that she goes through off the ice, she never brings to the ice. She does it all with grace, and she tells a story."

He continued: "I’m a massive champion for Adele, and – I’ve said before, I’d love Adele to win it, I really would. I hope she does win it, and she proves all of them wrong that it is time a lady won. I think we all look at Adele in awe and think, wow. We couldn’t have asked for a better finalist, a woman finalist especially."

Ryan is also hopeful for his own chances this weekend and says he would love to take the victory– if only to get one over on a friend and former contestant.

He said: "I’ve always said, I just need to get through a performance without falling, without any mistakes. And that’s what I’m aiming for this weekend. I just need a clean performance and anything after that is a complete and utter bonus.

"[Winning] would be the cherry on the cake, I’m not going to lie, it would be lovely. Because my mate Chris Fountain came second, so if I won, I’d love to say to him, ‘you came second and I came first!’"

Ryan and Adele will compete alongside Greg Rutherford and Miles Nazaire on Sunday, with the top two couples getting to perform their version of the iconic Bolero.

The final of Dancing on Ice is on Sunday at 6.25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

