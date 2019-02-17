'Dancing on Ice' sends TWO couples home - Who left the ice?

There was double the drama in Dancing on Ice tonight as two celebrities were sent home from the competition – although many viewers argued the wrong contestant was saved.

With just seven celebrities still taking part, getting rid of two was a dramatic move with Ryan Sidebottom and Jane Danson the unlucky two to be frozen out.

Both contestants looked like they thought the skate-off was a foregone conclusion as they went up against one of the show’s favourites, former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton who all four of the judges opted to save, but viewers complained that she didn’t do nearly enough skating.





Cricketer Sidebottom had earned the nickname King of the Skate-Off as he’d been in the bottom two so many times, while Coronation Street’s Danson has had many a week of tough comments from the judges.

However, despite Thornton’s strong performances to date with terrifying lifts including the headbanger, many fans of the show felt she had an easy pass into the next round.

I’m sorry but we all knew melody would be saved but she spent all her time in the air. For me just in the skate off #janedanson should have been saved #dancingonice — sue bagnall (@suebaggy) February 17, 2019





There was no skating in Melody’s routine 🤔 #dancingonice — Lucy (@xMissLucy) February 17, 2019





Has Melody just given up on skating? She was ‘carried’ and ‘lifted’ for the whole performance 🤔🙄 #DancingOnIce — S! (@Missy_Henry) February 17, 2019





Don't tell me it is down to the skate off who stays and who goes, because melody didn't actually skate more than once on her own and Jane and Ryan did #DancingOnIce — Hazel Scrivens (@Hazelscrivens) February 17, 2019





Melody hardly skated in the dance off! 🤦‍♀️ It's not called 'Fling Your Partner round On Ice', is it??!! #DancingOnIce — Clair Daniels (@clairdan3) February 17, 2019





One of the judges’ usual favourites, Saara Aalto, opened the show but a newly-invented lift from partner Hamish Gaman that he labelled “the blade-banger” didn’t go down well.





Judge Christopher Dean complained: “Saara didn’t have to do anything other than lie back and enjoy the ride.”

Jason Gardiner, back on form following Gemma Collins’ exit, added: “That end lift looked like you were swinging around a zebra crossing.”

@officialJasonG 'Swinging round a zebra crossing' 😂😂 only saying what we were all thinking #DancingOnIce — Victoria (@VGerrard) February 17, 2019





Fans of the show noticed that Gardiner’s sharp-tongued one-liners had made a return in the episode, but also that Dean seemed to have joined him in the mean comments.

Why is there a weird vibe on #DancingOnIce , Chris being bizarrely offensive, Jason back on nasty form…it’s almost as though the most controversial character was eliminated last week 🤔 Thought Saara was fab #doi — StrictlySuperFan33 (@fan33) February 17, 2019





I think Chris has started competing with Jason for “Mr Nasty 2019” title on #DancingOnIce 🤢 — Jacee Cunningham (@MCBCunningham) February 17, 2019





Meanwhile, one woman was glad to be out of the firing line this week…

Wishing all the amazing contestants s very good luck tonight @dancingonice💗💗💫💫💫 I’m not going to lie it’s actually really a nice feeling enjoying the show from home tonight but I know what they are all going through so best of luck guys 💗 — Gemma Collins (@missgemcollins) February 17, 2019