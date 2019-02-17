'Dancing on Ice' sends TWO couples home - Who left the ice?

Katie Archer
Contributor

There was double the drama in Dancing on Ice tonight as two celebrities were sent home from the competition – although many viewers argued the wrong contestant was saved.

With just seven celebrities still taking part, getting rid of two was a dramatic move with Ryan Sidebottom and Jane Danson the unlucky two to be frozen out.

Both contestants looked like they thought the skate-off was a foregone conclusion as they went up against one of the show’s favourites, former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton who all four of the judges opted to save, but viewers complained that she didn’t do nearly enough skating.


Cricketer Sidebottom had earned the nickname King of the Skate-Off as he’d been in the bottom two so many times, while Coronation Street’s Danson has had many a week of tough comments from the judges.

However, despite Thornton’s strong performances to date with terrifying lifts including the headbanger, many fans of the show felt she had an easy pass into the next round.






One of the judges’ usual favourites, Saara Aalto, opened the show but a newly-invented lift from partner Hamish Gaman that he labelled “the blade-banger” didn’t go down well.


Judge Christopher Dean complained: “Saara didn’t have to do anything other than lie back and enjoy the ride.”

Jason Gardiner, back on form following Gemma Collins’ exit, added: “That end lift looked like you were swinging around a zebra crossing.”


Fans of the show noticed that Gardiner’s sharp-tongued one-liners had made a return in the episode, but also that Dean seemed to have joined him in the mean comments.



Meanwhile, one woman was glad to be out of the firing line this week…


Wes Nelson and his partner Vanessa Bauer scored 9.5s across the board for their romantic routine – although it may have been a bitter pill to swallow for ex-girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson, as they skated to Labrinth song Jealous, which is what she was accused of being when they broke up over his busy training schedule with Bauer.


Nelson’s best mate and rival James Jordan was just behind him with all 9s after bottling a tricky move that the Love Islander managed to pull off in his routine.

And Keith Duffy made a surprise appearance to support his pal Brian McFadden, taking centre stage to announce the start of Brian’s skate.

If you need a bit of cheering up after all that tension, check out this moment from the pre-show build up where one crew member took advantage of his access to the famous ice rink to pop the question.


Awww.

