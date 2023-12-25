Dancing on Ice star Oti Mabuse announces baby's birth with Christmas family photo

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Champagne Lanson - Getty Images

Oti Mabuse has announced that she and husband Marius Iepure have welcomed their baby.

The Dancing on Ice judge and former Strictly Come Dancing professional shared the happy news in a Christmas Day family photo on social media featuring the couple, their newborn and their dog Leo.

Oti's Instagram caption read: "Merry Christmas. Wishing you all a wonderful festive season... and special memories with loved ones."

No further details have yet been made available.

Strictly pros including Dianne Buswell, Nancy Xu, Jowita Przystał, Carlos Gu and Gorka Marquez were among the many sharing their congratulations.

"Congratulations... we love you," added Oti's sister, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse.

Oti and Marius shared the news they were expecting their first child together in August, making the announcement on her ITV morning show Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show.

"Our 'yes' year is getting better and better and so is our little family," Oti wrote on social media at the time. "We feel finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news.

"This is new for us, scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever asked for."



Oti and Marius, who is also a professional dancer, got married in 2014.

"When I switched from engineering to dancing, Marius was the first guy that I started dancing with. We competed together, ended up dating and then we got engaged," she said in an interview with The Guardian in 2019 where she was asked about the greatest love of her life.

Talking about their wedding in Denmark, she added: "We chose a country we thought would be special – I had never been. A few years later, my parents wanted us to have a wedding at home and we ended up having another in South Africa."

