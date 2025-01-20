Dancing on Ice viewers left furious over first elimination after ‘unfair’ voting change

Dancing on Ice viewers have been left “shocked” by the first elimination of the 2025 series.

This year’s contestants includeTOWIE star Ferne McCann, presenter Michaela Strachan, Traitors contestant Mollie Pearace and Olympian Steve Redgrave.

On Sunday (19 January), the second raft of stars taking part in the ITV skating competition performed one week after the first took to the rink.

Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey was the first to leave this year’s show after finding herself in the bottom two with comedian Josh Jones.

However, in a twist that’s been branded “unfair” by viewers, there was no skate off, with Healey automatically being voted off as she was at the bottom of the scoreboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Host Holly Willoughby told Healey after the result was announced: “I think everyone is shocked actually to see you in this position.”

Healey revealed that “personally there’s been a lot going on with me that I’ve been struggling with so I couldn’t focus”, but added: “I’m just really grateful.”

Viewers hit out at the switch up to the voting format, with one writing on X/Twitter: “How can there not be a skate off? What if more people voted last week or this week? Surely that would potentially mean someone would unfairly have less votes?”

Another added: “I do think the other skating couple should be given an extra week to skate , not really fair on them being voted out so quickly when it was their first week skating.”

Willoughby’s co-host Stephen Mulhern revealed that, this year, there won’t be a skate off until the fifth week. Skate offs give the lowest-voted stars a chance to perform again for the judging panel.

Chelsee Healey and Andy Buchanan were the first couple voted off ‘Dancing on Ice’ (ITV)

Angry viewers are now accusing the series of “doing her dirty”, with one stating: “Not to wear my tinfoil hat but they royally set her up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Other stars participating on the 2025 series of Dancing on Ice includes Coronation Street actor Sam Aston, EastEnders star Charlie Brooks, footballer and pundit Anton Ferdinand and ex-reality stars Dan Edgar (TOWIE) and Chris Taylor (Love Island).

After being announced as a 2025 contestant, the first eliminee Healey, who also starred in Casualty, said: “I’m most excited for the live shows, getting to perform live every week will give me a buzz. I can’t wait for the live shows.”

This year marks the 17th series of the show, which ran from 2006 to 2014 before returning in 2018.