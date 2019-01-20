Dancing on Ice Musicals Week: All the performances, scores, judges' comments

From Digital Spy

This evening's (January 20) episode of Dancing on Ice held a 'Musicals' theme, welcoming icy adaptions of Les Misérables, Bugsy Malone and Mary Poppins to name a few.

Expressive and dapper-clothed, the contestants were left panting and grinning following their performances - it was a real treat for everyone involved, even if there were a couple of mistakes at play.

This week, the judges' challenge to the couples was to incorporate at least 3 or 4 revolutions in their spins together, but how did they fare on the ice?

Didi Conn and professional dancer Lukasz opened the floor with their Mary Poppins inspired performance.

Jane: "Well I'm just really pleased to see that there is improvement Didi, and definitely, you're getting stronger. We need a bit more skating by yourself, a bit more footwork, a bit more on one foot but well done." (Score: 4.5)

Chris: "Didi, I just thought it was charming. I thought everything around it, the scene set, you portrayed the character wonderfully; you were 4.5 - I was going to be 4.5, but the spin fell short. There was only two revolutions there. So close!" (Score: 4)

Jason: "Well I mean Didi, at the beginning I thought you were going to give us a pole-dancing Poppins! And then you know what darling, you have improved and I knew you would, you know you were charming out there." (Score: 3.5)

Ashley: "We can all see improvement. What I love about that performance is that it is simple but it is effective. You used your strengths really well and you performed so clean and it's so well put together." (Score: 4.5)

Jane Danson and Sylvain performed to the Les Miserables classic 'I Dreamed a Dream'

Ashley: "I thought you did a great job, I could certainly see the nerves and I saw a couple of wobbles and Sylvain helped you through those. There's quite a bit of stiffness... your hands go out and they look a little bit stuck on. I just want you to relax and get rid of that tension, for me that would lift you .5, a whole point, if you'd just relax and let that rigidity go." (Score: 5)



Jason: "You are an actress and this should have played to that beautifully. What this song is about and what it needed to encapsulate was more in the choreography to show a women that is full of regret, remorse and loss, and I didn't get that tonight at all." (Score: 4)

Jane: "There were stutters with a couple of steps, some of the lifts weren't quite in the right place, luckily you've got a strong man there to help you." (Score: 5.5)

Chris: "I saw the concentration on your face. Compared to the last performance, you seemed free, this performance seemed a little bit more contained. The spin was really quite good." (Score 5.5)

Richard Blackwood and Carlotta brought a little bit of The Jersey Boys to the ice

Chris: "It could have been a 5.5 if it wasn't for that hopping spin that you did. I think sometimes your head stops you from allowing yourself to be more fluid. You hold yourself back. I've seen you in practice, and it was a lot freer, when it comes to the night you seem to clam up a little bit." (Score: 5)



