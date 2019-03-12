'Dancing on Ice' winner James Jordan 'needs surgery' on skating injury

Dancing on Ice winner James Jordan has revealed that he needs surgery on an injury he picked up during the show.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, who emerged victorious over Love Island‘s Wes Nelson in Sunday’s final, dislocated his shoulder after falling on the ice during rehearsals.

Jordan was immediately seen by the show’s physio, who was able to get him into fighting shape for the final, but the dancer admitted that he thought he’d have to drop out at the last stage of the competition.

Dancing On Ice winner James Jordan with skating partner Alexandra Schauman More

“When I woke up on Sunday morning I said to producers, ‘I’m out. I’m not going to be able to perform because of my shoulder’. I could not lift my arm,” he told The Sun, before revealing that he now needs surgery on his injured shoulder.

“Sharon, the show’s physio, is the only reason I got to perform on the night. I said to her, ‘Do whatever you can to get me through those three dances and I’ll love you for ever’, and she did.





“Now I’m going to need surgery.”

Speaking about his Dancing on Ice victory during a recent appearance on This Morning, Jordan also revealed that he thought he stood no chance of winning the show due to the backlash over his professional experience.

He told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “I couldn’t believe it. I was convinced that [Wes Nelson and his partner Vanessa Bauer] were going to win. I know on social media, he’s massively popular. He’s got millions of people following him.

“It was the best experience ever. I mean, five and a half months, and I was training every single day. I was relentless going into the studio – because I think the expectation of me being a dancer was so high, and I never thought that I would win because of that as well.”