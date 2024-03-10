Dancing on Ice's Adele Roberts on the "privilege" of skating with a stoma

ITV

Dancing on Ice's Adele Roberts has spoken about the "privilege" of performing on live prime-time TV with a stoma.

The presenter was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2021, and had a stoma fitted after having her bowel removed a few months afterwards.

Speaking to Digital Spy and other press outlets, Roberts spoke about skating with the bag, stating that "It's been a dream."

"I'm still getting used to having a stoma because I've not had one that long, and some people have them from birth. And just the way that the ostomate community has supported me has been amazing, all the other contestants as well – they've all helped me in their own way, and all the pros," she said.

"It's a privilege to be an ostomate and to be on this show and to be the first one in the history of the show to have a stoma. And to work out how to train with a stoma, when to eat, when to drink, what to do if my bag starts coming off, which it has done."

Looking at her time on the show in general, Roberts thinks it taught her a lot.

"I've learnt to trust myself, I've learnt to have more confidence, it's really made me come out my shell," she explained. "The amount of times I've heard, 'get your head up.'

"I used to walk round life, head down, try and fade into the background and always wear black. Bad posture as well, just looking down all the time – and [Dancing on Ice] has taught me the reverse of that.

"That I can have glam, I can have hair and make up, and I can get my head up, look to the stars and shoulders back. It's been good for me in terms of life coaching, in a way. It's definitely brought me out my shell."

Dancing on Ice airs its finale tonight (March 10) on ITVX.

